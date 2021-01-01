You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 (165Hz) 2560 x 1440 (240Hz) 3840 x 2160 2560 x 1440 CPU - Intel Core i7 11800H Intel Core i9 11900H - AMD Ryzen 7 5800H AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX Intel Core i7 11800H GPU - GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 16GB - GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 16GB RAM - 16GB 32GB 64GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Razer Blade 17 (2021) Higher screen refresh rate: 360 versus 165 Hz

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Thinner bezels and 10% higher screen-to-body ratio

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface Advantages of the Eluktronics MECH 15 G3 Significantly easier to carry: weighs 650 grams less (around 1.43 lbs)

Can run popular games at about 16-22% higher FPS

Features a much bigger (~33%) battery – 94 against 70.5 watt-hours

48% sharper screen – 188 versus 127 pixels per inch (PPI)

Provides 17% higher max. screen brightness: 350 vs 300 nits

Smaller footprint: 11% more compact case (142 vs 159.2 square inches)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.75 kg (6.06 lbs) 2.1 kg (4.63 lbs) Dimensions 395 x 260 x 19.9 mm

15.55 x 10.24 x 0.78 inches 359.6 x 254.7 x 23.8 mm

14.16 x 10.03 x 0.94 inches Area 1027 cm2 (159.2 inches2) 916 cm2 (142 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~80.3% ~73.3% Side bezels 6 mm 7.1 mm Colors Black Black Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber Yes No Number of fans 2 2 Noise level 43.5 dB 52.7 dB

Display 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 (165Hz) 2560 x 1440 (240Hz) 3840 x 2160 2560 x 1440 Size 17.3 inches 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 360 Hz 165 Hz PPI 127 ppi 188 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2560 x 1440 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 980:1 - sRGB color space 100% 100% Adobe RGB profile 73.6% 77% DCI-P3 color gamut 71.7% - Response time 3 ms 7 ms Max. brightness Blade 17 (2021) 300 nits MECH 15 G3 +17% 350 nits

Battery Capacity 70.5 Wh 94 Wh Full charging time 1:30 hr - Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes - Charging port position Left Bottom Charge power 230 W 230 W Weigh of AC adapter 801 gramm -

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 16GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 16GB TGP 110-125 W 140 W Nvidia Optimus MUX MUX Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 1467 MHz 1310 MHz GPU boost clock 1778 MHz 1725 MHz FLOPS 13.6 TFLOPS 17.5 TFLOPS Memory size 6 GB 8 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 192 bit 256 bit Memory speed 14 Gbps 14 Gbps Shading units 3840 5120 DirectX support 12 12 GPU performance Blade 17 (2021) 13.6 TFLOPS MECH 15 G3 +29% 17.5 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 64GB 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 2x8 GB 1x8 GB Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR4 DDR4 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage Storage size 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x1024 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 4.0 2.0 Dolby Atmos No No Loudness 86.7 dB 89 dB Microphones 4 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5.1 Fingerprint No No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.1 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 1x USB 3.1 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Mechanical Numpad No Yes Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.1 mm 2 mm Touchpad Size 12.9 x 8.1 cm - Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.