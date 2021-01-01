Home > Laptop comparison > Blade 17 (2021) or MECH 15 G3 – what's better?

Razer Blade 17 (2021) vs Eluktronics MECH 15 G3

74 out of 100
Razer Blade 17 (2021)
VS
74 out of 100
Eluktronics MECH 15 G3
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 2560 x 1440
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Razer Blade 17 (2021) and Eluktronics MECH 15 G3 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Razer Blade 17 (2021)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 360 versus 165 Hz
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Thinner bezels and 10% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
Advantages of the Eluktronics MECH 15 G3
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 650 grams less (around 1.43 lbs)
  • Can run popular games at about 16-22% higher FPS
  • Features a much bigger (~33%) battery – 94 against 70.5 watt-hours
  • 48% sharper screen – 188 versus 127 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Provides 17% higher max. screen brightness: 350 vs 300 nits
  • Smaller footprint: 11% more compact case (142 vs 159.2 square inches)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Blade 17 (2021)
vs
MECH 15 G3

Case

Weight 2.75 kg (6.06 lbs) 2.1 kg (4.63 lbs)
Dimensions 395 x 260 x 19.9 mm
15.55 x 10.24 x 0.78 inches		 359.6 x 254.7 x 23.8 mm
14.16 x 10.03 x 0.94 inches
Area 1027 cm2 (159.2 inches2) 916 cm2 (142 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80.3% ~73.3%
Side bezels 6 mm 7.1 mm
Colors Black Black
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber Yes No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level 43.5 dB 52.7 dB

Display

Size 17.3 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 360 Hz 165 Hz
PPI 127 ppi 188 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2560 x 1440 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 980:1 -
sRGB color space 100% 100%
Adobe RGB profile 73.6% 77%
DCI-P3 color gamut 71.7% -
Response time 3 ms 7 ms
Max. brightness
Blade 17 (2021)
300 nits
MECH 15 G3 +17%
350 nits

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 1:30 hr -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes -
Charging port position Left Bottom
Charge power 230 W 230 W
Weigh of AC adapter 801 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.9-2.3 GHz 3.2 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.6 GHz 4.4 GHz
Cores 8 8
Threads 16 16
L3 Cache 24 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU) Radeon RX Vega 8
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Blade 17 (2021) +8%
1555
MECH 15 G3
1446
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Blade 17 (2021) +10%
8229
MECH 15 G3
7509
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Blade 17 (2021) +6%
1529
MECH 15 G3
1449
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 110-125 W 140 W
Nvidia Optimus MUX MUX
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 1467 MHz 1310 MHz
GPU boost clock 1778 MHz 1725 MHz
FLOPS 13.6 TFLOPS 17.5 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 8 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 192 bit 256 bit
Memory speed 14 Gbps 14 Gbps
Shading units 3840 5120
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
Blade 17 (2021)
13.6 TFLOPS
MECH 15 G3 +29%
17.5 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x1024 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 4.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness 86.7 dB 89 dB
Microphones 4 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.1
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.1
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 1x USB 3.1
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Mechanical
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.1 mm 2 mm
Touchpad
Size 12.9 x 8.1 cm -
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

