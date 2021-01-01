Home > Laptop comparison > Blade 17 (2021) or Prometheus XVII (2021) – what's better?

Razer Blade 17 (2021) vs Eluktronics Prometheus XVII (2021)

74 out of 100
Razer Blade 17 (2021)
VS
67 out of 100
Eluktronics Prometheus XVII (2021)
Razer Blade 17 (2021)
Eluktronics Prometheus XVII (2021)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 2560 x 1440
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Razer Blade 17 (2021) and Eluktronics Prometheus XVII (2021) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Razer Blade 17 (2021)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 360 versus 165 Hz
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Features a bigger (~14%) battery – 70.5 against 62 watt-hours
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
Advantages of the Eluktronics Prometheus XVII (2021)
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 100 grams less (around 0.22 lbs)
  • 34% sharper screen – 170 versus 127 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Blade 17 (2021)
vs
Prometheus XVII (2021)

Case

Weight 2.75 kg (6.06 lbs) 2.65 kg (5.84 lbs)
Dimensions 395 x 260 x 19.9 mm
15.55 x 10.24 x 0.78 inches		 392.6 x 259.8 x 24.9 mm
15.46 x 10.23 x 0.98 inches
Area 1027 cm2 (159.2 inches2) 1020 cm2 (158.2 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80.3% ~80.9%
Side bezels 6 mm 4.8 mm
Colors Black Gray
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber Yes No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level 43.5 dB 55.9 dB

Display

Size 17.3 inches 17.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 360 Hz 165 Hz
PPI 127 ppi 170 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2560 x 1440 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 980:1 -
sRGB color space 100% 99%
Adobe RGB profile 73.6% 65.9%
DCI-P3 color gamut 71.7% 69.7%
Response time 3 ms 7 ms
Max. brightness
Blade 17 (2021)
300 nits
Prometheus XVII (2021) +33%
400 nits

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 1:30 hr -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes -
Charging port position Left Bottom
Charge power 230 W 230 W
Weigh of AC adapter 801 gramm 873 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.9-2.3 GHz 2.9 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.6 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 8 8
Threads 16 16
L3 Cache 24 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU) Radeon Vega 7
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 110-125 W 130 W
Nvidia Optimus MUX Yes
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 1467 MHz 1504 MHz
GPU boost clock 1778 MHz 1802 MHz
FLOPS 13.6 TFLOPS 13.8 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 8 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 192 bit 192 bit
Memory speed 14 Gbps 14 Gbps
Shading units 3840 3840
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
Blade 17 (2021)
13.6 TFLOPS
Prometheus XVII (2021) +1%
13.8 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x1024 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 4.0 2.0
Power - 2x4W
Dolby Atmos No -
Loudness 86.7 dB -
Microphones 4 -

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.1
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.1
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 1x USB 3.1
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.1 mm -
Touchpad
Size 12.9 x 8.1 cm -
Surface - Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Alienware m17 R4 or Blade 17 (2021)
2. Blade 15 Advanced Edition (2021) or Blade 17 (2021)
3. ROG Zephyrus S17 (2021) or Blade 17 (2021)
4. ROG Strix G17 Advantage Edition or Prometheus XVII (2021)
5. Nitro 5 AN517-54 or Prometheus XVII (2021)
6. MECH 15 G3 or Prometheus XVII (2021)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Eluktronics Prometheus XVII (2021) and Razer Blade 17 (2021) or ask any questions
EnglishРусский