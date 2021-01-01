Razer Blade Pro 17 (2021) vs HP 17
Razer Blade Pro 17 (2021)
From $2299
HP 17
From $699
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
64
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
33
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
21
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
58
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
59
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
60
NanoReview Score
44
Key Differences
Advantages of the Razer Blade Pro 17 (2021)
- Can run popular games at about 770-1050% higher FPS
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 0.2
- Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 60 Hz
- Around 3.8x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
- Features a much bigger (~72%) battery – 70.5 against 41 watt-hours
- Thinner bezels and 10% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Backlit keyboard
- 60% sharper screen – 170 versus 106 pixels per inch (PPI)
- Smaller footprint: 9% more compact case (159.2 vs 175 square inches)
Advantages of the HP 17
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 450 grams less (around 0.99 lbs)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|2.75 kg (6.06 lbs)
|2.3 kg (5.07 lbs)
|Width
|395 mm (15.55 inches)
|414.7 mm (16.33 inches)
|Height
|260 mm (10.24 inches)
|272.2 mm (10.72 inches)
|Thickness
|19.9 mm (0.78 inches)
|24.3 mm (0.96 inches)
|Area
|1027 cm2 (159.2 inches2)
|1129 cm2 (175.1 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~80.3%
|~73.1%
|Side bezels
|6 mm
|15.8 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Black, Silver, Gold
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|Yes
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|2
Display
|Size
|17.3 inches
|17.3 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|TN LCD
|Refresh rate
|165 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|170 ppi
|106 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|2560 x 1440 pixels
|1600 x 900 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|sRGB color space
|100%
|-
|Response time
|3 ms
|-
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|No
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|230 W
|45 W
|Cable length
|-
|1 meters
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.3 GHz
|1.7-3.0 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|5.1 GHz
|4.1 GHz
|Cores
|8
|2
|Threads
|16
|4
|L3 Cache
|16 MB
|6 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1289
HP 17 +3%
1332
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Blade Pro 17 (2021) +173%
6724
2466
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
531
515
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Blade Pro 17 (2021) +283%
3792
989
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|105 W
|15 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|MUX
|-
|Type
|Dedicated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|10 nm
|GPU base clock
|1305 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1642 MHz
|1100 MHz
|FLOPS
|12.6 TFLOPS
|0.84 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|6 GB
|System Shared
|Memoty type
|GDDR6
|DDR4
|Memory bus
|192 bit
|-
|Memory speed
|14 Gbps
|2.67 Gbps
|Shading units
|3840
|384
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|2933 MHz
|2666 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|64 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5
|Fingerprint
|No
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|Yes
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.2
|No
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|3x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|1x HDMI 1.4
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|Yes
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|No
|Surface
|Glass
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1