Razer Blade Pro 17 (2021) vs HP 17

73 out of 100
Razer Blade Pro 17 (2021)
VS
44 out of 100
HP 17
Razer Blade Pro 17 (2021)
From $2299
HP 17
From $699
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
CPU Intel Core i7 10875H
GPU Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Razer Blade Pro 17 (2021) and HP 17 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Razer Blade Pro 17 (2021)
  • Can run popular games at about 770-1050% higher FPS
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 0.2
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 60 Hz
  • Around 3.8x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
  • Features a much bigger (~72%) battery – 70.5 against 41 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 10% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Backlit keyboard
  • 60% sharper screen – 170 versus 106 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Smaller footprint: 9% more compact case (159.2 vs 175 square inches)
Advantages of the HP 17
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 450 grams less (around 0.99 lbs)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Blade Pro 17 (2021)
vs
HP 17

Case

Weight 2.75 kg (6.06 lbs) 2.3 kg (5.07 lbs)
Width 395 mm (15.55 inches) 414.7 mm (16.33 inches)
Height 260 mm (10.24 inches) 272.2 mm (10.72 inches)
Thickness 19.9 mm (0.78 inches) 24.3 mm (0.96 inches)
Area 1027 cm2 (159.2 inches2) 1129 cm2 (175.1 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80.3% ~73.1%
Side bezels 6 mm 15.8 mm
Colors Black Black, Silver, Gold
Transformer No No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber Yes No
Number of fans 2 2

Display

Size 17.3 inches 17.3 inches
Type IPS LCD TN LCD
Refresh rate 165 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 170 ppi 106 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 2560 x 1440 pixels 1600 x 900 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
sRGB color space 100% -
Response time 3 ms -
Max. brightness
Blade Pro 17 (2021)
300 nits
HP 17
300 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes No
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 230 W 45 W
Cable length - 1 meters

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.3 GHz 1.7-3.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 5.1 GHz 4.1 GHz
Cores 8 2
Threads 16 4
L3 Cache 16 MB 6 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
Fabrication process 14 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Blade Pro 17 (2021)
1289
HP 17 +3%
1332
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Blade Pro 17 (2021) +173%
6724
HP 17
2466
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Blade Pro 17 (2021) +283%
3792
HP 17
989

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 105 W 15 W
Nvidia Optimus MUX -
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 8 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 1305 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1642 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 12.6 TFLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB System Shared
Memoty type GDDR6 DDR4
Memory bus 192 bit -
Memory speed 14 Gbps 2.67 Gbps
Shading units 3840 384
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
Blade Pro 17 (2021) +1400%
12.6 TFLOPS
HP 17
0.84 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 2933 MHz 2666 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No Yes
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 No
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes No
Touchpad
Surface Glass Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

