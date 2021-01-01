Razer Blade 17 (2021) vs HP ENVY 15 (2021)
Razer Blade 17 (2021)
From $2399
HP ENVY 15 (2021)
From $1499
Key Differences
Advantages of the Razer Blade 17 (2021)
- Higher screen refresh rate: 360 versus 60 Hz
- Can run popular games at about 37-51% higher FPS
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
Advantages of the HP ENVY 15 (2021)
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 570 grams less (around 1.26 lbs)
- Features a bigger (~18%) battery – 83 against 70.5 watt-hours
- Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits
- Much smaller footprint: 18% more compact case (131.3 vs 159.2 square inches)
Tests and Specifications
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|2.75 kg (6.06 lbs)
|2.18 kg (4.81 lbs)
|Width
|395 mm (15.55 inches)
|357.8 mm (14.09 inches)
|Height
|260 mm (10.24 inches)
|236.7 mm (9.32 inches)
|Thickness
|19.9 mm (0.78 inches)
|18.5 mm (0.73 inches)
|Area
|1027 cm2 (159.2 inches2)
|847 cm2 (131.3 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~80.3%
|~79.2%
|Side bezels
|6 mm
|6.2 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Silver
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|Yes
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|2
Display
|Size
|17.3 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|360 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|127 ppi
|141 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|-
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|sRGB color space
|100%
|-
|Response time
|3 ms
|-
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|-
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|230 W
|200 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.9-2.3 GHz
|1.9-2.3 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.6 GHz
|4.6 GHz
|Cores
|8
|8
|Threads
|16
|16
|L3 Cache
|24 MB
|24 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 750
|Intel UHD Graphics 750
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Blade 17 (2021) +3%
1589
1543
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Blade 17 (2021) +6%
9280
8764
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Blade 17 (2021) +5%
591
564
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Blade 17 (2021) +6%
5087
4818
Graphics Card
GPU name
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|816-1387 MHz
|712-1530 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1283-1703 MHz
|1057-1740 MHz
|FLOPS
|10.8 TFLOPS
|6.42 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|6 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|192 bit
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|~12-14 Gbps
|~12 Gbps
|Shading units
|3840
|2048
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|32 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x1024 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|4.0
|2.0
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
|Microphones
|4
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5
|Fingerprint
|No
|-
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 4.0
|2x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.1 mm
|-
|Size
|12.9 x 8.1 cm
|-
|Surface
|-
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
