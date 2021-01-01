Home > Laptop comparison > Blade Pro 17 (2021) or Omen 17 (2021) – what's better?

Razer Blade Pro 17 (2021) vs HP Omen 17 (2021)

72 out of 100
Razer Blade Pro 17 (2021)
VS
72 out of 100
HP Omen 17 (2021)
Razer Blade Pro 17 (2021)
From $2299
HP Omen 17 (2021)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
Battery 70.5 Wh
CPU Intel Core i7 10875H
GPU GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 16GB
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Razer Blade Pro 17 (2021) and HP Omen 17 (2021) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Razer Blade Pro 17 (2021)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 144 Hz
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • 34% sharper screen – 170 versus 127 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the HP Omen 17 (2021)
  • Can run popular games at about 40-55% higher FPS

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Blade Pro 17 (2021)
vs
Omen 17 (2021)

Case

Weight 2.75 kg (6.06 lbs) 2.79 kg (6.15 lbs)
Width 395 mm (15.55 inches) -
Height 260 mm (10.24 inches) -
Thickness 19.9 mm (0.78 inches) -
Area 1027 cm2 (159.2 inches2) 0 cm2 (0 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80.3% ~Infinity%
Side bezels 6 mm -191.5 mm
Colors Black Black
Transformer No No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber Yes -
Number of fans 2 2

Display

Size 17.3 inches 17.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 165 Hz 144 Hz
PPI 170 ppi 127 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 2560 x 1440 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No -
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
sRGB color space 100% 100%
Response time 3 ms 7 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 230 W 200 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.3 GHz 2.2-2.7 GHz
Turbo frequency 5.1 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 8 6
Threads 16 12
L3 Cache 16 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 Intel UHD Graphics 750
Fabrication process 14 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 105 W 165 W
Nvidia Optimus MUX -
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 1305 MHz 1420 MHz
GPU boost clock 1642 MHz 1790 MHz
FLOPS 12.6 TFLOPS 21.8 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 16 GB
Memoty type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 192 bit 256 bit
Memory speed 14 Gbps 14 Gbps
Shading units 3840 6144
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
Blade Pro 17 (2021)
12.6 TFLOPS
Omen 17 (2021) +73%
21.8 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 2933 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 -
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos Yes -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint No Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 4.0
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No 1x v1.4
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Surface Glass -
Windows Precision Yes Yes

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Dell XPS 17 9700 and Razer Blade Pro 17 (2021)
2. Razer Blade 15 Base Edition (2021) and Pro 17 (2021)
3. ASUS ROG Strix G17 G713 and HP Omen 17 (2021)
4. HP Spectre x360 15 and Omen 17 (2021)
5. HP Omen 15 (2021 AMD) and Omen 17 (2021)
6. MSI GE76 Raider and HP Omen 17 (2021)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of HP Omen 17 (2021) and Razer Blade Pro 17 (2021) or ask any questions
EnglishРусский