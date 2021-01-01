Razer Blade Pro 17 (2021) vs HP Omen 17 (2021)
Key Differences
Advantages of the Razer Blade Pro 17 (2021)
- Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 144 Hz
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
- 34% sharper screen – 170 versus 127 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the HP Omen 17 (2021)
- Can run popular games at about 40-55% higher FPS
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|2.75 kg (6.06 lbs)
|2.79 kg (6.15 lbs)
|Width
|395 mm (15.55 inches)
|-
|Height
|260 mm (10.24 inches)
|-
|Thickness
|19.9 mm (0.78 inches)
|-
|Area
|1027 cm2 (159.2 inches2)
|0 cm2 (0 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~80.3%
|~Infinity%
|Side bezels
|6 mm
|-191.5 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Black
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|Yes
|-
|Number of fans
|2
|2
Display
|Size
|17.3 inches
|17.3 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|165 Hz
|144 Hz
|PPI
|170 ppi
|127 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|2560 x 1440 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|-
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|sRGB color space
|100%
|100%
|Response time
|3 ms
|7 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|230 W
|200 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.3 GHz
|2.2-2.7 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|5.1 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Cores
|8
|6
|Threads
|16
|12
|L3 Cache
|16 MB
|12 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Intel UHD Graphics 750
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1289
Omen 17 (2021) +9%
1408
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Blade Pro 17 (2021) +34%
6724
5006
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
n/a
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
3792
Omen 17 (2021) +1%
3839
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|105 W
|165 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|MUX
|-
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|1305 MHz
|1420 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1642 MHz
|1790 MHz
|FLOPS
|12.6 TFLOPS
|21.8 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|6 GB
|16 GB
|Memoty type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|192 bit
|256 bit
|Memory speed
|14 Gbps
|14 Gbps
|Shading units
|3840
|6144
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|2933 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|32 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|-
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|-
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|No
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.2
|1x USB 4.0
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|3x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|1x v1.4
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|Yes
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Surface
|Glass
|-
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
