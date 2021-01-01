Home > Laptop comparison > Blade 17 (2021) or Legion 5 (2021, AMD) – what's better?

Razer Blade 17 (2021) vs Lenovo Legion 5 (2021, AMD)

75 out of 100
Razer Blade 17 (2021)
VS
68 out of 100
Lenovo Legion 5 (2021, AMD)
Razer Blade 17 (2021)
From $2399
Lenovo Legion 5 (2021, AMD)
From $1099
Display
Battery 70.5 Wh
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Razer Blade 17 (2021) and Lenovo Legion 5 (2021, AMD) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Razer Blade 17 (2021)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 360 versus 120 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 37-51% higher FPS
  • Around 37% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
  • Thinner bezels and 13% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a bigger (~18%) battery – 70.5 against 60 watt-hours
  • Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 250 nits
Advantages of the Lenovo Legion 5 (2021, AMD)
  • Easier to carry: weighs 350 grams less (around 0.77 lbs)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Smaller footprint: 8% more compact case (146 vs 159.2 square inches)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Blade 17 (2021)
vs
Legion 5 (2021, AMD)

Case

Weight 2.75 kg (6.06 lbs) 2.4 kg (5.29 lbs)
Width 395 mm (15.55 inches) 363 mm (14.29 inches)
Height 260 mm (10.24 inches) 259.6 mm (10.22 inches)
Thickness 19.9 mm (0.78 inches) 23.5 mm (0.93 inches)
Area 1027 cm2 (159.2 inches2) 942 cm2 (146 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80.3% ~71.2%
Side bezels 6 mm 8.8 mm
Colors Black White, Blue
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 180°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber Yes No
Number of fans 2 2

Display

Size 17.3 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 360 Hz 120 Hz
PPI 127 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast - 800:1
sRGB color space 100% -
Response time 3 ms -
Max. brightness
Blade 17 (2021) +20%
300 nits
Legion 5 (2021, AMD)
250 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type - Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Bottom
Charge power 230 W 230 / 300 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.9-2.3 GHz 3.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.6 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 8 6
Threads 16 12
L3 Cache 24 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 750 Radeon RX Vega 7
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 816-1387 MHz 712-1530 MHz
GPU boost clock 1283-1703 MHz 1057-1740 MHz
FLOPS 10.8 TFLOPS 6.42 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 192 bit 128 bit
Memory speed ~12-14 Gbps ~12 Gbps
Shading units 3840 2048
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
Blade 17 (2021) +68%
10.8 TFLOPS
Legion 5 (2021, AMD)
6.42 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x1024 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC3306
Speakers 4.0 2.0
Power - 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No No
Microphones 4 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.1
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 4x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.1 mm 1.5 mm
Touchpad
Size 12.9 x 8.1 cm -
Surface - Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

