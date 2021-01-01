Razer Blade 17 (2021) vs Lenovo Legion 5 Pro (16” AMD)
Razer Blade 17 (2021)
From $2399
Lenovo Legion 5 Pro (16” AMD)
From $1599
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
Key Differences
Advantages of the Razer Blade 17 (2021)
- Higher screen refresh rate: 360 versus 165 Hz
- Can run popular games at about 25-34% higher FPS
- Around 32% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
- Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio
Advantages of the Lenovo Legion 5 Pro (16” AMD)
- Easier to carry: weighs 210 grams less (around 0.46 lbs)
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Features a bigger (~13%) battery – 80 against 70.5 watt-hours
- Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits
- 49% sharper screen – 189 versus 127 pixels per inch (PPI)
- Smaller footprint: 8% more compact case (145.8 vs 159.2 square inches)
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|2.75 kg (6.06 lbs)
|2.54 kg (5.6 lbs)
|Width
|395 mm (15.55 inches)
|356 mm (14.02 inches)
|Height
|260 mm (10.24 inches)
|264.2 mm (10.4 inches)
|Thickness
|19.9 mm (0.78 inches)
|21.7-26.8 mm (0.85-1.06 inches)
|Area
|1027 cm2 (159.2 inches2)
|941 cm2 (145.8 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~80.3%
|~78.9%
|Side bezels
|6 mm
|5.7 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Gray
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|Yes
|-
|Number of fans
|2
|2
Display
|Size
|17.3 inches
|16 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|360 Hz
|165 Hz
|PPI
|127 ppi
|189 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:10
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|2560 x 1600 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|-
|Contrast
|-
|1181:1
|sRGB color space
|100%
|98.1%
|Adobe RGB profile
|-
|71.4%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|-
|73.3%
|Response time
|3 ms
|3 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|-
|2:00 hr
|Battery type
|-
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Bottom
|Charge power
|230 W
|300 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.9-2.3 GHz
|3.3 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.6 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Cores
|8
|6
|Threads
|16
|12
|L3 Cache
|24 MB
|16 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 750
|Radeon RX Vega 7
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Blade 17 (2021) +13%
1589
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Blade 17 (2021) +31%
9280
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Blade 17 (2021) +6%
591
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Blade 17 (2021) +32%
5087
Graphics Card
GPU name
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|816-1387 MHz
|735-1463 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1283-1703 MHz
|1035-1695 MHz
|FLOPS
|10.8 TFLOPS
|7.46 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|6 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|192 bit
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|~12-14 Gbps
|~12 Gbps
|Shading units
|3840
|2560
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|32 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x1024 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|4.0
|2.0
|Power
|-
|2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|-
|Loudness
|-
|82 dB
|Microphones
|4
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|No
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 4.0
|2x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|4x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|Yes
|SD card reader
|Yes
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.1 mm
|1.5 mm
|Size
|12.9 x 8.1 cm
|11.9 x 7.6 cm
|Surface
|-
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
