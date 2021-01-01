Razer Blade 17 (2021) vs Lenovo Legion 5i 17" (2021, Intel)
Razer Blade 17 (2021)
From $2399
Lenovo Legion 5i 17" (2021, Intel)
From $1300
Key Differences
Advantages of the Razer Blade 17 (2021)
- Higher screen refresh rate: 360 versus 60 Hz
- Easier to carry: weighs 230 grams less (around 0.51 lbs)
- Can run popular games at about 62-84% higher FPS
- Thinner bezels and 12% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Around 24% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
- Smaller footprint: 11% more compact case (159.2 vs 179.2 square inches)
Advantages of the Lenovo Legion 5i 17" (2021, Intel)
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
- Features a bigger (~13%) battery – 80 against 70.5 watt-hours
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|2.75 kg (6.06 lbs)
|2.98 kg (6.57 lbs)
|Dimensions
|395 x 260 x 19.9 mm
15.55 x 10.24 x 0.78 inches
|398.6 x 290 x 24.3-26.2 mm
15.69 x 11.42 x 0.96-1.03 inches
|Area
|1027 cm2 (159.2 inches2)
|1156 cm2 (179.2 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~80.3%
|~71.4%
|Side bezels
|6 mm
|7.8 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Blue
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|-
|180°
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|Yes
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|2
Display
|Size
|17.3 inches
|17.3 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|360 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|127 ppi
|127 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|-
|1030:1
|sRGB color space
|100%
|-
|Response time
|3 ms
|23 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|-
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Bottom
|Charge power
|230 W
|170 / 230 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.9-2.3 GHz
|2.2-2.7 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.6 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Cores
|8
|6
|Threads
|16
|12
|L3 Cache
|24 MB
|12 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 750
|Intel UHD Graphics 750
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Blade 17 (2021) +2%
1558
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Blade 17 (2021) +25%
8446
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1529
1850
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Blade 17 (2021) +24%
12342
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|110-125 W
|-
|Nvidia Optimus
|MUX
|-
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|1467 MHz
|712-1530 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1778 MHz
|1057-1740 MHz
|FLOPS
|13.6 TFLOPS
|6.42 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|6 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|192 bit
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|14 Gbps
|~12 Gbps
|Shading units
|3840
|2048
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|1x8 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|32 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x1024 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|4.0
|2.0
|Power
|-
|2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
|Microphones
|4
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|No
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|3x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 4.0
|3x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|Yes
|SD card reader
|Yes
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.1 mm
|1.5 mm
|Size
|12.9 x 8.1 cm
|-
|Surface
|-
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
