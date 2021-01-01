Home > Laptop comparison > Blade 17 (2021) or Legion 5i Pro Gen 6 (2021, Intel) – what's better?

Razer Blade 17 (2021) vs Lenovo Legion 5i Pro Gen 6 (2021, Intel)

74 out of 100
Razer Blade 17 (2021)
VS
70 out of 100
Lenovo Legion 5i Pro Gen 6 (2021, Intel)
Razer Blade 17 (2021)
From $2399
Lenovo Legion 5i Pro Gen 6 (2021, Intel)
From $1400
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 2560 x 1600
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Razer Blade 17 (2021) and Lenovo Legion 5i Pro Gen 6 (2021, Intel) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Razer Blade 17 (2021)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 360 versus 165 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 37-51% higher FPS
  • Around 31% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
  • Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio
Advantages of the Lenovo Legion 5i Pro Gen 6 (2021, Intel)
  • Easier to carry: weighs 270 grams less (around 0.6 lbs)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Features a bigger (~13%) battery – 80 against 70.5 watt-hours
  • Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits
  • 49% sharper screen – 189 versus 127 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Smaller footprint: 8% more compact case (145.8 vs 159.2 square inches)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Blade 17 (2021)
vs
Legion 5i Pro Gen 6 (2021, Intel)

Case

Weight 2.75 kg (6.06 lbs) 2.48 kg (5.47 lbs)
Width 395 mm (15.55 inches) 356 mm (14.02 inches)
Height 260 mm (10.24 inches) 264.2 mm (10.4 inches)
Thickness 19.9 mm (0.78 inches) 21.7-26.8 mm (0.85-1.06 inches)
Area 1027 cm2 (159.2 inches2) 941 cm2 (145.8 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80.3% ~78.9%
Side bezels 6 mm 5.7 mm
Colors Black White, Gray
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 180°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber Yes -
Number of fans 2 2

Display

Size 17.3 inches 16 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 360 Hz 165 Hz
PPI 127 ppi 189 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels
HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
sRGB color space 100% 100%
Response time 3 ms 3 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type - Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Bottom
Charge power 230 W 230 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.9-2.3 GHz 2.2-2.7 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.6 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 8 6
Threads 16 12
L3 Cache 24 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 750 Intel UHD Graphics 750
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 95 W
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 816-1387 MHz 712-1530 MHz
GPU boost clock 1283-1703 MHz 1057-1740 MHz
FLOPS 10.8 TFLOPS 6.42 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 192 bit 128 bit
Memory speed ~12-14 Gbps ~12 Gbps
Shading units 3840 2048
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
Blade 17 (2021) +68%
10.8 TFLOPS
Legion 5i Pro Gen 6 (2021, Intel)
6.42 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x1024 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 4.0 2.0
Power - 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Microphones 4 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.1
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 4x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.1 mm -
Touchpad
Size 12.9 x 8.1 cm -
Windows Precision Yes Yes

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Razer Blade 17 (2021) vs Dell XPS 17 9700
2. Razer Blade 17 (2021) vs Dell XPS 17 9710 (2021)
3. Razer Blade 17 (2021) vs Blade 15 Base Edition (2021)
4. Lenovo Legion 5i Pro Gen 6 (2021, Intel) vs Legion 5 (2021, AMD)
5. Lenovo Legion 5i Pro Gen 6 (2021, Intel) vs Dell Alienware x15 R1
6. Lenovo Legion 5i Pro Gen 6 (2021, Intel) vs 7i Gen 6 16" (2021, Intel)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Lenovo Legion 5i Pro Gen 6 (2021, Intel) and Razer Blade 17 (2021) or ask any questions
EnglishРусский