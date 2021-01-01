Razer Blade 17 (2021) vs Lenovo Legion 7i Gen 6 16" (2021, Intel)
Razer Blade 17 (2021)
From $2399
Lenovo Legion 7i Gen 6 16" (2021, Intel)
From $1800
Key Differences
Advantages of the Razer Blade 17 (2021)
- Higher screen refresh rate: 360 versus 165 Hz
Advantages of the Lenovo Legion 7i Gen 6 16" (2021, Intel)
- Easier to carry: weighs 250 grams less (around 0.55 lbs)
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
- Can run popular games at about 15-21% higher FPS
- Features a bigger (~13%) battery – 80 against 70.5 watt-hours
- Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits
- 49% sharper screen – 189 versus 127 pixels per inch (PPI)
- Smaller footprint: 9% more compact case (145.1 vs 159.2 square inches)
Case
|Weight
|2.75 kg (6.06 lbs)
|2.5 kg (5.51 lbs)
|Width
|395 mm (15.55 inches)
|360 mm (14.17 inches)
|Height
|260 mm (10.24 inches)
|260 mm (10.24 inches)
|Thickness
|19.9 mm (0.78 inches)
|20.1-23.5 mm (0.79-0.93 inches)
|Area
|1027 cm2 (159.2 inches2)
|936 cm2 (145.1 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~80.3%
|~79.3%
|Side bezels
|6 mm
|7.7 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Gray
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|-
|180°
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|Yes
|Yes
|Number of fans
|2
|2
Display
|Size
|17.3 inches
|16 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|360 Hz
|165 Hz
|PPI
|127 ppi
|189 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:10
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|2560 x 1600 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|sRGB color space
|100%
|100%
|Response time
|3 ms
|-
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|-
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Bottom
|Charge power
|230 W
|300 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.9-2.3 GHz
|1.9-2.3 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.6 GHz
|4.6 GHz
|Cores
|8
|8
|Threads
|16
|16
|L3 Cache
|24 MB
|24 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 750
|Intel UHD Graphics 750
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1589
1611
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
9280
9365
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Blade 17 (2021) +2%
5087
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|-
|130 W
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|816-1387 MHz
|1504 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1283-1703 MHz
|1802 MHz
|FLOPS
|10.8 TFLOPS
|13.8 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|6 GB
|6 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|192 bit
|192 bit
|Memory speed
|~12-14 Gbps
|14 Gbps
|Shading units
|3840
|3840
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|32 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x1024 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|-
|Realtek ALC3306
|Speakers
|4.0
|2.0
|Power
|-
|2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
|Microphones
|4
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|No
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 4.0
|3x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|3x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|Yes
|SD card reader
|Yes
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.1 mm
|-
|Size
|12.9 x 8.1 cm
|-
|Surface
|-
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
