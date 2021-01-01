Razer Blade Pro 17 (2021) vs Lenovo ThinkBook 13s Gen 2 (Intel)
Razer Blade Pro 17 (2021)
From $2299
Lenovo ThinkBook 13s Gen 2 (Intel)
From $1339
Key Differences
Advantages of the Razer Blade Pro 17 (2021)
- Can run popular games at about 437-596% higher FPS
- Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 60 Hz
- Around 2.2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Features a bigger (~26%) battery – 70.5 against 56 watt-hours
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkBook 13s Gen 2 (Intel)
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1490 grams less (around 3.29 lbs)
- Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Much smaller footprint: 39% more compact case (96.9 vs 159.2 square inches)
- 34% sharper screen – 227 versus 170 pixels per inch (PPI)
Case
|Weight
|2.75 kg (6.06 lbs)
|1.26 kg (2.78 lbs)
|Width
|395 mm (15.55 inches)
|299 mm (11.77 inches)
|Height
|260 mm (10.24 inches)
|209 mm (8.23 inches)
|Thickness
|19.9 mm (0.78 inches)
|14.9 mm (0.59 inches)
|Area
|1027 cm2 (159.2 inches2)
|625 cm2 (96.9 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~80.3%
|~82.1%
|Side bezels
|6 mm
|6.3 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Gray
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|Yes
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|2
|Noise level
|-
|43 dB
Display
|Size
|17.3 inches
|13.3 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|165 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|170 ppi
|227 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:10
|Resolution
|2560 x 1440 pixels
|2560 x 1600 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|-
|2636:1
|sRGB color space
|100%
|97%
|Adobe RGB profile
|-
|63%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|-
|68%
|Response time
|3 ms
|35 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|230 W
|65 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|-
|356 gramm
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.3 GHz
|0.9-2.4 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|5.1 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Cores
|8
|4
|Threads
|16
|8
|L3 Cache
|16 MB
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1289
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Blade Pro 17 (2021) +71%
6724
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Blade Pro 17 (2021) +10%
531
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Blade Pro 17 (2021) +117%
3792
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|105 W
|15 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|MUX
|-
|Type
|Dedicated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|10 nm
|GPU base clock
|1305 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1642 MHz
|1100 MHz
|FLOPS
|12.6 TFLOPS
|1.41 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|6 GB
|System Shared
|Memoty type
|GDDR6
|LPDDR4X
|Memory bus
|192 bit
|-
|Memory speed
|14 Gbps
|4.27 Gbps
|Shading units
|3840
|640
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|2933 MHz
|4266 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|LPDDR4X
|Upgradable
|Yes
|No
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|-
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|-
|Realtek ALC3306
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
|Loudness
|-
|70.1 dB
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|No
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.2
|1x USB 4.0
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Size
|-
|10.5 x 6.5 cm
|Surface
|Glass
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
