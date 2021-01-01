Home > Laptop comparison > Blade Pro 17 (2021) or ThinkBook 13s Gen 2 (Intel) – what's better?

Razer Blade Pro 17 (2021) vs Lenovo ThinkBook 13s Gen 2 (Intel)

73 out of 100
Razer Blade Pro 17 (2021)
VS
58 out of 100
Lenovo ThinkBook 13s Gen 2 (Intel)
Razer Blade Pro 17 (2021)
From $2299
Lenovo ThinkBook 13s Gen 2 (Intel)
From $1339
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
CPU Intel Core i7 10875H
GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU)
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Razer Blade Pro 17 (2021) and Lenovo ThinkBook 13s Gen 2 (Intel) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Razer Blade Pro 17 (2021)
  • Can run popular games at about 437-596% higher FPS
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 60 Hz
  • Around 2.2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Features a bigger (~26%) battery – 70.5 against 56 watt-hours
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkBook 13s Gen 2 (Intel)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1490 grams less (around 3.29 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Much smaller footprint: 39% more compact case (96.9 vs 159.2 square inches)
  • 34% sharper screen – 227 versus 170 pixels per inch (PPI)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Blade Pro 17 (2021)
vs
ThinkBook 13s Gen 2 (Intel)

Case

Weight 2.75 kg (6.06 lbs) 1.26 kg (2.78 lbs)
Width 395 mm (15.55 inches) 299 mm (11.77 inches)
Height 260 mm (10.24 inches) 209 mm (8.23 inches)
Thickness 19.9 mm (0.78 inches) 14.9 mm (0.59 inches)
Area 1027 cm2 (159.2 inches2) 625 cm2 (96.9 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80.3% ~82.1%
Side bezels 6 mm 6.3 mm
Colors Black Gray
Transformer No No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber Yes No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level - 43 dB

Display

Size 17.3 inches 13.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 165 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 170 ppi 227 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 2560 x 1440 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels
HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast - 2636:1
sRGB color space 100% 97%
Adobe RGB profile - 63%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 68%
Response time 3 ms 35 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 230 W 65 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 356 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.3 GHz 0.9-2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 5.1 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 8 4
Threads 16 8
L3 Cache 16 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
Fabrication process 14 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 105 W 15 W
Nvidia Optimus MUX -
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 8 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 1305 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1642 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 12.6 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB System Shared
Memoty type GDDR6 LPDDR4X
Memory bus 192 bit -
Memory speed 14 Gbps 4.27 Gbps
Shading units 3840 640
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
Blade Pro 17 (2021) +794%
12.6 TFLOPS
ThinkBook 13s Gen 2 (Intel)
1.41 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 2933 MHz 4266 MHz
Type DDR4 LPDDR4X
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC3306
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Loudness - 70.1 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.1
Fingerprint No Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 4.0
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size - 10.5 x 6.5 cm
Surface Glass Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

