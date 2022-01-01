You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 (165Hz) 2560 x 1440 (240Hz) 3840 x 2160 - 2560 x 1600 3840 x 2400 (Non-Touch) 3840 x 2400 (Touch) CPU - Intel Core i7 11800H Intel Core i9 11900H - Intel Core i7 11800H Intel Core i7 11850H Intel Core i9 11950H GPU - GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 16GB - GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 16GB RAM - 16GB 32GB 64GB - 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Razer Blade 17 (2021) Higher screen refresh rate: 360 versus 60 Hz

Can run popular games at about 86-118% higher FPS

Includes an old-school USB-A port Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 4 16" (Intel) Significantly easier to carry: weighs 940 grams less (around 2.07 lbs)

Features a bigger (~28%) battery – 90 against 70.5 watt-hours

Better webcam recording quality

49% sharper screen – 189 versus 127 pixels per inch (PPI)

Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits

Smaller footprint: 11% more compact case (141.4 vs 159.2 square inches)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.75 kg (6.06 lbs) 1.81 kg (3.99 lbs) Dimensions 395 x 260 x 19.9 mm

15.55 x 10.24 x 0.78 inches 359.5 x 253.8 x 17.7 mm

14.15 x 9.99 x 0.7 inches Area 1027 cm2 (159.2 inches2) 912 cm2 (141.4 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~80.3% ~81.4% Side bezels 6 mm 7.4 mm Colors Black Black Transformer No No Opening angle - 180° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber Yes Yes Number of fans 2 2 Noise level 43.5 dB 52.4 dB

Display 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 (165Hz) 2560 x 1440 (240Hz) 3840 x 2160 2560 x 1600 3840 x 2400 (Non-Touch) 3840 x 2400 (Touch) Size 17.3 inches 16 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 360 Hz 60 Hz PPI 127 ppi 189 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 980:1 1200:1 sRGB color space 100% 100% Adobe RGB profile 73.6% - DCI-P3 color gamut 71.7% - Response time 3 ms - Max. brightness Blade 17 (2021) 300 nits ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 4 16" (Intel) +33% 400 nits

Battery Capacity 70.5 Wh 90 Wh Full charging time 1:30 hr - Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 230 W 135 / 170 / 230 W Weigh of AC adapter 801 gramm 534 / 882 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 16GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 16GB TGP 110-125 W 35 W Nvidia Optimus MUX Yes Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 1467 MHz 735 MHz GPU boost clock 1778 MHz 1035 MHz FLOPS 13.6 TFLOPS 5.3 TFLOPS Memory size 6 GB 4 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 192 bit 128 bit Memory speed 14 Gbps 12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 3840 2560 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 120 80 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 48 GPU performance Blade 17 (2021) +157% 13.6 TFLOPS ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 4 16" (Intel) 5.3 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 64GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR4 DDR4 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage Storage size 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x1024 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip - Realtek ALC3306 Speakers 4.0 2.0 Power - 2x2W Dolby Atmos No Yes Loudness 86.7 dB 76.3 dB Microphones 4 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint No Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.1 mm 1.5 mm Touchpad Size 12.9 x 8.1 cm 11.5 x 6.5 cm Surface - Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.