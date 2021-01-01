Home > Laptop comparison > Blade Pro 17 (2021) or Gram 16 (2021) – what's better?

Razer Blade Pro 17 (2021) vs LG Gram 16 (2021)

Razer Blade Pro 17 (2021)
VS
LG Gram 16 (2021)
Razer Blade Pro 17 (2021)
From $2299
LG Gram 16 (2021)
From $1199
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 2560 x 1600
CPU Intel Core i7 10875H
GPU -
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Razer Blade Pro 17 (2021) and LG Gram 16 (2021) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Razer Blade Pro 17 (2021)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 60 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 372-507% higher FPS
  • Around 78% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
Advantages of the LG Gram 16 (2021)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1270 grams less (around 2.8 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a bigger (~13%) battery – 80 against 70.5 watt-hours
  • Much smaller footprint: 14% more compact case (137.2 vs 159.2 square inches)
  • Provides 17% higher max. screen brightness: 350 vs 300 nits

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Blade Pro 17 (2021)
vs
Gram 16 (2021)

Case

Weight 2.75 kg (6.06 lbs) 1.48 kg (3.26 lbs)
Width 395 mm (15.55 inches) 356.6 mm (14.04 inches)
Height 260 mm (10.24 inches) 248.3 mm (9.78 inches)
Thickness 19.9 mm (0.78 inches) 16.9 mm (0.67 inches)
Area 1027 cm2 (159.2 inches2) 885 cm2 (137.3 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80.3% ~83.8%
Side bezels 6 mm 6 mm
Colors Black Black, Silver, Green
Transformer No No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber Yes No
Number of fans 2 2

Display

Size 17.3 inches 16 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 165 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 170 ppi 189 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 2560 x 1440 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Glossy
Display tests
Contrast - 1483:1
sRGB color space 100% 100%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 99%
Response time 3 ms -
Max. brightness
Blade Pro 17 (2021)
300 nits
Gram 16 (2021) +17%
350 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 230 W 65 W

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power - 2x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.1
Fingerprint No Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.6 mm
Touchpad
Surface Glass -
Windows Precision Yes Yes

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.3 GHz 0.9-2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 5.1 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 8 4
Threads 16 8
L3 Cache 16 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
Fabrication process 14 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 8 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 816-1387 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1283-1703 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 10.94 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 0 GB
Memoty type GDDR6 System Shared
Memory bus 192 bit -
Memory clock 1750 MHz (Effective - 12000-14000 MHz) 0 MHz (Effective - 0 MHz)
Shading units 3840 640
DirectX support 12 12
Max. resolution 3840x2160 - 60 Hz -

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 2933 MHz 4266 MHz
Type DDR4 LPDDR4X
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 -
Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

