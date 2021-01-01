Razer Blade Pro 17 (2021) vs Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 15
Razer Blade Pro 17 (2021)
From $2299
Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 15
From $1299
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Razer Blade Pro 17 (2021)
- Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 60 Hz
- Can run popular games at about 355-485% higher FPS
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
- Around 73% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
- Features a much bigger (~49%) battery – 70.5 against 47.4 watt-hours
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB) and an SSD
Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 15
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1210 grams less (around 2.67 lbs)
- Display has support for touch input
- Provides 27% higher max. screen brightness: 380 vs 300 nits
- Much smaller footprint: 19% more compact case (128.3 vs 159.2 square inches)
- 18% sharper screen – 200 versus 170 pixels per inch (PPI)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|2.75 kg (6.06 lbs)
|1.54 kg (3.4 lbs)
|Width
|395 mm (15.55 inches)
|339.5 mm (13.37 inches)
|Height
|260 mm (10.24 inches)
|244 mm (9.61 inches)
|Thickness
|19.9 mm (0.78 inches)
|14.7 mm (0.58 inches)
|Area
|1027 cm2 (159.2 inches2)
|828 cm2 (128.5 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~80.3%
|~80.9%
|Side bezels
|6 mm
|11.3 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Black, Gold, Gray, Blue
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|Yes
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|2
|Noise level
|-
|40 dB
Display
|Size
|17.3 inches
|15 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|165 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|170 ppi
|200 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|3:2
|Resolution
|2560 x 1440 pixels
|2496 x 1664 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|Yes
|Coating
|Matte
|Glossy
|Contrast
|-
|1558:1
|sRGB color space
|100%
|97.7%
|Adobe RGB profile
|-
|62%
|Response time
|3 ms
|45 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|230 W
|65 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|-
|306 gramm
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.3 GHz
|1.2-3.0 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|5.1 GHz
|4.8 GHz
|Cores
|8
|4
|Threads
|16
|8
|L3 Cache
|16 MB
|12 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1289
Surface Laptop 4 15 +19%
1531
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Blade Pro 17 (2021) +20%
6724
5597
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
567
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Blade Pro 17 (2021) +73%
3792
2189
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|105 W
|15 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|MUX
|-
|Type
|Dedicated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|10 nm
|GPU base clock
|1305 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1642 MHz
|1100-1400 MHz
|FLOPS
|12.6 TFLOPS
|1.69 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|6 GB
|System Shared
|Memoty type
|GDDR6
|LPDDR4X
|Memory bus
|192 bit
|-
|Memory speed
|14 Gbps
|4.27 Gbps
|Shading units
|3840
|768
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|2933 MHz
|4266 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|LPDDR4X
|Upgradable
|Yes
|No
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|-
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|No
|Total slots
|2
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
|Loudness
|-
|78.7 dB
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5
|Fingerprint
|No
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|No
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Surface
|Glass
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1