73 out of 100
Razer Blade Pro 17 (2021)
VS
59 out of 100
Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 15
Razer Blade Pro 17 (2021)
From $2299
Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 15
From $1299
Display 2496 x 1664
GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU)
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Razer Blade Pro 17 (2021) and Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 15 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Razer Blade Pro 17 (2021)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 60 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 355-485% higher FPS
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Around 73% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
  • Features a much bigger (~49%) battery – 70.5 against 47.4 watt-hours
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB) and an SSD
Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 15
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1210 grams less (around 2.67 lbs)
  • Display has support for touch input
  • Provides 27% higher max. screen brightness: 380 vs 300 nits
  • Much smaller footprint: 19% more compact case (128.3 vs 159.2 square inches)
  • 18% sharper screen – 200 versus 170 pixels per inch (PPI)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Blade Pro 17 (2021)
vs
Surface Laptop 4 15

Case

Weight 2.75 kg (6.06 lbs) 1.54 kg (3.4 lbs)
Width 395 mm (15.55 inches) 339.5 mm (13.37 inches)
Height 260 mm (10.24 inches) 244 mm (9.61 inches)
Thickness 19.9 mm (0.78 inches) 14.7 mm (0.58 inches)
Area 1027 cm2 (159.2 inches2) 828 cm2 (128.5 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80.3% ~80.9%
Side bezels 6 mm 11.3 mm
Colors Black Black, Gold, Gray, Blue
Transformer No No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber Yes No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level - 40 dB

Display

Size 17.3 inches 15 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 165 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 170 ppi 200 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 3:2
Resolution 2560 x 1440 pixels 2496 x 1664 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No Yes
Coating Matte Glossy
Display tests
Contrast - 1558:1
sRGB color space 100% 97.7%
Adobe RGB profile - 62%
Response time 3 ms 45 ms
Max. brightness
Blade Pro 17 (2021)
300 nits
Surface Laptop 4 15 +27%
380 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 230 W 65 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 306 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.3 GHz 1.2-3.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 5.1 GHz 4.8 GHz
Cores 8 4
Threads 16 8
L3 Cache 16 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU
Fabrication process 14 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 105 W 15 W
Nvidia Optimus MUX -
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 8 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 1305 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1642 MHz 1100-1400 MHz
FLOPS 12.6 TFLOPS 1.69 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB System Shared
Memoty type GDDR6 LPDDR4X
Memory bus 192 bit -
Memory speed 14 Gbps 4.27 Gbps
Shading units 3840 768
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
Blade Pro 17 (2021) +646%
12.6 TFLOPS
Surface Laptop 4 15
1.69 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 2933 MHz 4266 MHz
Type DDR4 LPDDR4X
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Loudness - 78.7 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Surface Glass Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes

