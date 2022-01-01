Home > Laptop comparison > Blade 17 (2021) or Crosshair 17 – what's better?

Razer Blade 17 (2021) vs MSI Crosshair 17

74 out of 100
Razer Blade 17 (2021)
VS
72 out of 100
MSI Crosshair 17
Razer Blade 17 (2021)
MSI Crosshair 17
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1920 x 1080
Battery 70.5 Wh
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Razer Blade 17 (2021) and MSI Crosshair 17 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Razer Blade 17 (2021)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a much bigger (~32%) battery – 70.5 against 53.5 watt-hours
Advantages of the MSI Crosshair 17
  • Around 53% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Blade 17 (2021)
vs
Crosshair 17

Case

Weight 2.75 kg (6.06 lbs) 2.66 kg (5.87 lbs)
Dimensions 395 x 260 x 19.9 mm
15.55 x 10.24 x 0.78 inches		 398 x 273 x 27.2 mm
15.67 x 10.75 x 1.07 inches
Area 1027 cm2 (159.2 inches2) 1087 cm2 (168.5 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80.3% ~75.9%
Side bezels 6 mm 7.5 mm
Colors Black Black
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber Yes No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level 43.5 dB -

Display

Size 17.3 inches 17.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 360 Hz 360 Hz
PPI 127 ppi 127 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No -
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 980:1 -
sRGB color space 100% -
Adobe RGB profile 73.6% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 71.7% -
Response time 3 ms -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 1:30 hr -
Battery type Li-Po -
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes -
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 230 W 240 W
Weigh of AC adapter 801 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.9-2.3 GHz 3.5 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.6 GHz 4.7 GHz
Cores 8 14
Threads 16 20
L3 Cache 24 MB 24 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Blade 17 (2021)
1572
Crosshair 17 +21%
1896
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Blade 17 (2021)
8238
Crosshair 17 +52%
12481
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Blade 17 (2021)
1529
Crosshair 17 +26%
1920
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Blade 17 (2021)
12342
Crosshair 17 +53%
18918

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 110-125 W 140 W
Nvidia Optimus MUX -
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 1467 MHz 1504 MHz
GPU boost clock 1778 MHz 1802 MHz
FLOPS 13.6 TFLOPS 13.8 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 6 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 192 bit 192 bit
Memory speed 14 Gbps 14 Gbps
Shading units 3840 3840
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
Blade 17 (2021)
13.6 TFLOPS
Crosshair 17 +1%
13.8 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x1024 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 4.0 -
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness 86.7 dB -
Microphones 4 -

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint No -
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.1 mm 1.7 mm
Touchpad
Size 12.9 x 8.1 cm -
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Razer Blade 17 (2021) and Dell XPS 17 9700
2. Razer Blade 17 (2021) and Dell Alienware m17 R4
3. Razer Blade 17 (2021) and Dell XPS 17 9710 (2021)
4. Razer Blade 17 (2021) and Blade 15 Advanced Edition (2021)
5. Razer Blade 17 (2021) and Blade 15 Base Edition (2021)
6. Razer Blade 17 (2021) and Asus ROG Zephyrus S17 (2021)
7. MSI Crosshair 17 and Raider GE76 (2022)
8. MSI Crosshair 17 and Pulse GL76 (2022)
9. MSI Crosshair 17 and Vector GP76

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of MSI Crosshair 17 and Razer Blade 17 (2021) or ask any questions
EnglishРусский