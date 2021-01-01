Razer Blade Pro 17 (2021) vs MSI GF75 Thin
Razer Blade Pro 17 (2021)
From $2299
MSI GF75 Thin
From $1149
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
73
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
68
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
53
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
61
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
69
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
65
NanoReview Score
62
Key Differences
Advantages of the Razer Blade Pro 17 (2021)
- Can run popular games at about 133-182% higher FPS
- Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 144 Hz
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
- Around 69% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
- Features a much bigger (~38%) battery – 70.5 against 51 watt-hours
- 34% sharper screen – 170 versus 127 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the MSI GF75 Thin
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 450 grams less (around 0.99 lbs)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|2.75 kg (6.06 lbs)
|2.3 kg (5.07 lbs)
|Width
|395 mm (15.55 inches)
|397 mm (15.63 inches)
|Height
|260 mm (10.24 inches)
|260 mm (10.24 inches)
|Thickness
|19.9 mm (0.78 inches)
|22-23.1 mm (0.87-0.91 inches)
|Area
|1027 cm2 (159.2 inches2)
|1032 cm2 (160.1 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~80.3%
|~79.9%
|Side bezels
|6 mm
|7 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Black
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|Yes
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|2
Display
|Size
|17.3 inches
|17.3 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|165 Hz
|144 Hz
|PPI
|170 ppi
|127 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|2560 x 1440 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|sRGB color space
|100%
|100%
|Response time
|3 ms
|3 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|No
|Charging port position
|Left
|Bottom
|Charge power
|230 W
|180 W
Sound
|Audio chip
|-
|Nahimic 3
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|-
|2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|No
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|3x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|Yes
|SD card reader
|Yes
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Surface
|Glass
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.3 GHz
|2.5 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|5.1 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Cores
|8
|4
|Threads
|16
|8
|L3 Cache
|16 MB
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|14 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Blade Pro 17 (2021) +10%
1250
1133
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Blade Pro 17 (2021) +66%
6680
4030
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Blade Pro 17 (2021) +12%
502
450
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Blade Pro 17 (2021) +69%
3569
2118
Graphics Card
GPU name
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|12 nm
|GPU base clock
|816-1387 MHz
|1380 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1283-1703 MHz
|1560 MHz
|FLOPS
|10.94 TFLOPS
|3.195 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|6 GB
|4 GB
|Memoty type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|192 bit
|128 bit
|Memory clock
|1750 MHz (Effective - 12000-14000 MHz)
|1500 MHz (Effective - 12000 MHz)
|Shading units
|3840
|1024
|DirectX support
|12
|12
|Max. resolution
|3840x2160 - 60 Hz
|-
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|2933 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|64 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1