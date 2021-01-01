Razer Blade 17 (2021) vs MSI GS76 Stealth
Razer Blade 17 (2021)
From $2399
MSI GS76 Stealth
From $1999
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
94
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
52
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
96
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
66
NanoReview Score
74
Key Differences
Advantages of the Razer Blade 17 (2021)
- Higher screen refresh rate: 360 versus 240 Hz
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
Advantages of the MSI GS76 Stealth
- Easier to carry: weighs 300 grams less (around 0.66 lbs)
- Features a much bigger (~42%) battery – 99.9 against 70.5 watt-hours
- Can run popular games at about 6-8% higher FPS
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|2.75 kg (6.06 lbs)
|2.45 kg (5.4 lbs)
|Width
|395 mm (15.55 inches)
|396.1 mm (15.59 inches)
|Height
|260 mm (10.24 inches)
|259 mm (10.2 inches)
|Thickness
|19.9 mm (0.78 inches)
|20.25 mm (0.8 inches)
|Area
|1027 cm2 (159.2 inches2)
|1026 cm2 (159 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~80.3%
|~80.4%
|Side bezels
|6 mm
|6.6 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Black
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|Yes
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|3
|Noise level
|-
|55.7 dB
Display
|Size
|17.3 inches
|17.3 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|360 Hz
|240 Hz
|PPI
|127 ppi
|127 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|-
|744:1
|sRGB color space
|100%
|94.2%
|Adobe RGB profile
|-
|66.5%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|-
|68.7%
|Response time
|3 ms
|3 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|-
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|230 W
|230 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.9-2.3 GHz
|1.9-2.3 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.6 GHz
|4.6 GHz
|Cores
|8
|8
|Threads
|16
|16
|L3 Cache
|24 MB
|24 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 750
|Intel UHD Graphics 750
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1566
GS76 Stealth +3%
1611
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
8639
GS76 Stealth +3%
8911
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1500
1500
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
12180
12180
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|-
|80-95 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|-
|Yes, Advanced Optimus
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|816-1387 MHz
|1215 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1283-1703 MHz
|1567 MHz
|FLOPS
|10.8 TFLOPS
|12 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|6 GB
|6 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|192 bit
|192 bit
|Memory speed
|~12-14 Gbps
|14 Gbps
|Shading units
|3840
|3840
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|1x8 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|64 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x1024 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|4.0
|2.0
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|-
|Loudness
|-
|86 dB
|Microphones
|4
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|No
|-
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 4.0
|2x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|Yes
|SD card reader
|Yes
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.1 mm
|-
|Size
|12.9 x 8.1 cm
|-
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
