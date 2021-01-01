Home > Laptop comparison > Blade 17 (2021) or GS76 Stealth – what's better?

Razer Blade 17 (2021) vs MSI GS76 Stealth

75 out of 100
Razer Blade 17 (2021)
VS
74 out of 100
MSI GS76 Stealth
Razer Blade 17 (2021)
From $2399
MSI GS76 Stealth
From $1999
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Razer Blade 17 (2021) and MSI GS76 Stealth important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Razer Blade 17 (2021)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 360 versus 240 Hz
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
Advantages of the MSI GS76 Stealth
  • Easier to carry: weighs 300 grams less (around 0.66 lbs)
  • Features a much bigger (~42%) battery – 99.9 against 70.5 watt-hours
  • Can run popular games at about 6-8% higher FPS

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Blade 17 (2021)
vs
GS76 Stealth

Case

Weight 2.75 kg (6.06 lbs) 2.45 kg (5.4 lbs)
Width 395 mm (15.55 inches) 396.1 mm (15.59 inches)
Height 260 mm (10.24 inches) 259 mm (10.2 inches)
Thickness 19.9 mm (0.78 inches) 20.25 mm (0.8 inches)
Area 1027 cm2 (159.2 inches2) 1026 cm2 (159 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80.3% ~80.4%
Side bezels 6 mm 6.6 mm
Colors Black Black
Transformer No No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber Yes No
Number of fans 2 3
Noise level - 55.7 dB

Display

Size 17.3 inches 17.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 360 Hz 240 Hz
PPI 127 ppi 127 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast - 744:1
sRGB color space 100% 94.2%
Adobe RGB profile - 66.5%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 68.7%
Response time 3 ms 3 ms
Max. brightness
Blade 17 (2021)
300 nits
GS76 Stealth
300 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type - Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 230 W 230 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.9-2.3 GHz 1.9-2.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.6 GHz 4.6 GHz
Cores 8 8
Threads 16 16
L3 Cache 24 MB 24 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 750 Intel UHD Graphics 750
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 80-95 W
Nvidia Optimus - Yes, Advanced Optimus
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 816-1387 MHz 1215 MHz
GPU boost clock 1283-1703 MHz 1567 MHz
FLOPS 10.8 TFLOPS 12 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 6 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 192 bit 192 bit
Memory speed ~12-14 Gbps 14 Gbps
Shading units 3840 3840
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
Blade 17 (2021)
10.8 TFLOPS
GS76 Stealth +11%
12 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x1024 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 4.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos No -
Loudness - 86 dB
Microphones 4 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint No -
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.1 mm -
Touchpad
Size 12.9 x 8.1 cm -
Windows Precision Yes Yes

