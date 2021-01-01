Razer Blade 17 (2021) vs MSI Katana GF76
Razer Blade 17 (2021)
From $2399
MSI Katana GF76
From $1099
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
95
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
67
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
65
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
71
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
66
Key Differences
Advantages of the Razer Blade 17 (2021)
- Higher screen refresh rate: 360 versus 144 Hz
- Can run popular games at about 67-91% higher FPS
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
- Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Features a much bigger (~32%) battery – 70.5 against 53.5 watt-hours
- High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
Advantages of the MSI Katana GF76
- Slightly easier to carry: weighs 150 grams less (around 0.33 lbs)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|2.75 kg (6.06 lbs)
|2.6 kg (5.73 lbs)
|Width
|395 mm (15.55 inches)
|398 mm (15.67 inches)
|Height
|260 mm (10.24 inches)
|273 mm (10.75 inches)
|Thickness
|19.9 mm (0.78 inches)
|25.2 mm (0.99 inches)
|Area
|1027 cm2 (159.2 inches2)
|1087 cm2 (168.5 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~80.3%
|~75.9%
|Side bezels
|6 mm
|7.5 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Black
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|Yes
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|2
Display
|Size
|17.3 inches
|17.3 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|360 Hz
|144 Hz
|PPI
|127 ppi
|127 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|sRGB color space
|100%
|-
|Response time
|3 ms
|-
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|-
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|-
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|230 W
|150 / 180 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.9-2.3 GHz
|1.9-2.3 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.6 GHz
|4.6 GHz
|Cores
|8
|8
|Threads
|16
|16
|L3 Cache
|24 MB
|24 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 750
|Intel UHD Graphics 750
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1558
Katana GF76 +7%
1661
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
8446
Katana GF76 +4%
8764
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1529
Katana GF76 +3%
1575
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
12342
Katana GF76 +5%
12921
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|110-125 W
|60 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|MUX
|-
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|1467 MHz
|1237 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1778 MHz
|1500 MHz
|FLOPS
|13.6 TFLOPS
|6.14 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|6 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|192 bit
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|14 Gbps
|12 Gbps
|Shading units
|3840
|2048
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|1x8 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|64 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x1024 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|4.0
|2.0
|Power
|-
|2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|-
|Microphones
|4
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|No
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 4.0
|1x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|3x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|Yes
|SD card reader
|Yes
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.1 mm
|-
|Size
|12.9 x 8.1 cm
|-
|Surface
|-
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
Cast your vote
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1