Razer Blade 17 (2021) vs MSI Titan GT77
Review
Performance
System and application performance
100
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
98
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
89
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
57
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
79
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
47
NanoReview Score
83
Key Differences
Advantages of the Razer Blade 17 (2021)
- Higher screen refresh rate: 360 versus 120 Hz
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 550 grams less (around 1.21 lbs)
- Thinner bezels and 27% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Much smaller footprint: 22% more compact case (159.2 vs 203 square inches)
Advantages of the MSI Titan GT77
- Around 2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Can run popular games at about 45-61% higher FPS
- Features a much bigger (~40%) battery – 99 against 70.5 watt-hours
- 101% sharper screen – 255 versus 127 pixels per inch (PPI)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|2.75 kg (6.06 lbs)
|3.3 kg (7.28 lbs)
|Dimensions
|395 x 260 x 19.9 mm
15.55 x 10.24 x 0.78 inches
|397 x 330 x 23 mm
15.63 x 12.99 x 0.91 inches
|Area
|1027 cm2 (159.2 inches2)
|1310 cm2 (203 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~80.3%
|~63%
|Side bezels
|6 mm
|7 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Black
|Transformer
|No
|No
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|Yes
|-
|Number of fans
|2
|4
|Noise level
|43.5 dB
|-
Display
|Size
|17.3 inches
|17.3 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|360 Hz
|120 Hz
|PPI
|127 ppi
|255 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|3840 x 2160 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|-
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|980:1
|-
|sRGB color space
|100%
|-
|Adobe RGB profile
|73.6%
|-
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|71.7%
|-
|Response time
|3 ms
|-
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|1:30 hr
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|230 W
|330 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|801 gramm
|-
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.9-2.3 GHz
|2.3 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.6 GHz
|5 GHz
|Cores
|8
|16
|Threads
|16
|24
|L3 Cache
|24 MB
|30 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU)
|Intel UHD Graphics (32EU)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1587
Titan GT77 +28%
2031
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
9154
Titan GT77 +90%
17392
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1529
Titan GT77 +29%
1977
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
12342
Titan GT77 +98%
24462
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|110-125 W
|175 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|MUX
|-
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|1467 MHz
|-
|GPU boost clock
|1778 MHz
|-
|FLOPS
|13.6 TFLOPS
|24.6 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|6 GB
|16 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|192 bit
|256 bit
|Memory speed
|14 Gbps
|~16 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|3840
|7424
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|120
|232
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|48
|96
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|2x16 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|4800 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR5
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|4
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|128 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x1024 GB
|1x1024 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|4
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|4.0
|2.2
|Power
|-
|4x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|-
|Loudness
|86.7 dB
|-
|Microphones
|4
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|No
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|3x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 4.0
|2x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|1x v1.4
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|Yes
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Mechanical
|Numpad
|No
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.1 mm
|-
|Size
|12.9 x 8.1 cm
|-
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
