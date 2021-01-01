Home > Laptop comparison > Blade Pro 17 (2021) or Blade 15 Base Edition (2021) – what's better?

Razer Blade Pro 17 (2021) vs Blade 15 Base Edition (2021)

Razer Blade Pro 17 (2021)
VS
Razer Blade 15 Base Edition (2021)
Razer Blade Pro 17 (2021)
Razer Blade 15 Base Edition (2021)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
GPU
RAM 16GB
Storage 512GB (SSD)

Review

Evaluation of Razer Blade Pro 17 (2021) and Blade 15 Base Edition (2021) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Razer Blade Pro 17 (2021)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 144 Hz
  • Around 31% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
  • Features a a little bigger (~8%) battery – 70.5 against 65 watt-hours
  • 21% sharper screen – 170 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Razer Blade 15 Base Edition (2021)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 660 grams less (around 1.46 lbs)
  • Much smaller footprint: 19% more compact case (129.3 vs 159.2 square inches)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Blade Pro 17 (2021)
vs
Blade 15 Base Edition (2021)

Case

Weight 2.75 kg (6.06 lbs) 2.09 kg (4.61 lbs)
Width 395 mm (15.55 inches) 355 mm (13.98 inches)
Height 260 mm (10.24 inches) 235 mm (9.25 inches)
Thickness 19.9 mm (0.78 inches) 19.9 mm (0.78 inches)
Area 1027 cm2 (159.2 inches2) 834 cm2 (129.3 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80.3% ~80.4%
Side bezels 6 mm 4.8 mm
Colors Black Black
Transformer No No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber Yes Yes
Number of fans 2 2

Display

Size 17.3 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 165 Hz 144 Hz
PPI 170 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 2560 x 1440 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
sRGB color space 100% 100%
Response time 3 ms -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Microphones 2 -

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.1
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.1
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Surface Glass Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.3 GHz 2.6 GHz
Turbo frequency 5.1 GHz 5 GHz
Cores 8 6
Threads 16 12
L3 Cache 16 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 Intel UHD Graphics 630
Fabrication process 14 nm 14 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 816-1387 MHz 816-1387 MHz
GPU boost clock 1283-1703 MHz 1283-1703 MHz
FLOPS 10.94 TFLOPS 10.94 TFLOPS
Memoty type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 192 bit 192 bit
Memory clock 1750 MHz (Effective - 12000-14000 MHz) 1750 MHz (Effective - 12000-14000 MHz)
Shading units 3840 3840
DirectX support 12 12
Max. resolution 3840x2160 - 60 Hz 3840x2160 - 60 Hz

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 2933 MHz 2933 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Razer Blade 15 Base Edition (2021) and Pro 17 (2021) or ask any questions
