Razer Blade Stealth 13 (2021) vs Acer Predator Helios 300 (PH315-53)
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Razer Blade Stealth 13 (2021)
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1080 grams less (around 2.38 lbs)
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
- Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Much smaller footprint: 31% more compact case (99.2 vs 143.7 square inches)
- 18% sharper screen – 166 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Acer Predator Helios 300 (PH315-53)
- Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz
- Can run popular games at about 220-300% higher FPS
- Around 13% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Features a bigger (~11%) battery – 59 against 53.1 watt-hours
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Case
|Weight
|1.42 kg (3.13 lbs)
|2.5 kg (5.51 lbs)
|Dimensions
|304.6 x 210 x 15.3 mm
11.99 x 8.27 x 0.6 inches
|363.4 x 255 x 22.9 mm
14.31 x 10.04 x 0.9 inches
|Area
|640 cm2 (99.2 inches2)
|927 cm2 (143.7 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~76.2%
|~72.4%
|Side bezels
|5.1 mm
|9 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Black
|Transformer
|No
|No
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|2
|Noise level
|43 dB
|51 dB
Display
|Size
|13.3 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|144 Hz
|PPI
|166 ppi
|141 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|1210:1
|-
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|11.55 V
|-
|Full charging time
|1:30 hr
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|No
|Charging port position
|Left
|Bottom
|Charge power
|100 W
|230 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|574 gramm
|600 gramm
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.3 GHz
|2.5 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|3.9 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|14 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1156
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4013
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1136
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
4919
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|-
|100 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|Yes
|Yes
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|12 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|1035 MHz
|1267 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1200 MHz
|1605 MHz
|FLOPS
|2.458 TFLOPS
|12.3 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|4 GB
|6 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|192 bit
|Memory speed
|~10 Gbps
|14 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|1024
|3840
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|64
|120
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|32
|48
GPU performance
2.458 TFLOPS
12.3 TFLOPS
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|3733 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR4X
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|No
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|-
|64 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|-
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|4.0
|2.0
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
|Loudness
|84.3 dB
|81 dB
|Microphones
|4
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5
|Fingerprint
|No
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.0
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.1
|1x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|No
|HDMI
|No
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|1x v1.4
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|Yes
|SD card reader
|No
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Surface
|Glass
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
