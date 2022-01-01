You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 (60 Hz) 1920 x 1080 (120 Hz) 1920 x 1080 (60 Hz, OLED) 3840 x 2160 - 1920 x 1080 (144Hz) 1920 x 1080 (240Hz) CPU - Intel Core i7 1065G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 - Intel Core i5 10300H Intel Core i7 10750H Intel Core i7 10870H Intel Core i7 10875H GPU GeForce GTX 1650 Ti Max-Q 4GB - GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 8GB RAM - 16GB 32GB - 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage 512GB - 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Razer Blade Stealth 13 (2021) Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1080 grams less (around 2.38 lbs)

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio

Much smaller footprint: 31% more compact case (99.2 vs 143.7 square inches)

18% sharper screen – 166 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI) Advantages of the Acer Predator Helios 300 (PH315-53) Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz

Can run popular games at about 220-300% higher FPS

Around 13% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Features a bigger (~11%) battery – 59 against 53.1 watt-hours

User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.42 kg (3.13 lbs) 2.5 kg (5.51 lbs) Dimensions 304.6 x 210 x 15.3 mm

11.99 x 8.27 x 0.6 inches 363.4 x 255 x 22.9 mm

14.31 x 10.04 x 0.9 inches Area 640 cm2 (99.2 inches2) 927 cm2 (143.7 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~76.2% ~72.4% Side bezels 5.1 mm 9 mm Colors Black Black Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 2 Noise level 43 dB 51 dB

Display 1920 x 1080 (60 Hz) 1920 x 1080 (120 Hz) 1920 x 1080 (60 Hz, OLED) 3840 x 2160 1920 x 1080 (144Hz) 1920 x 1080 (240Hz) Size 13.3 inches 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 144 Hz PPI 166 ppi 141 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 1210:1 - Max. brightness Blade Stealth 13 (2021) 400 nits Predator Helios 300 (PH315-53) n/a

Battery Capacity 53.1 Wh 59 Wh Voltage 11.55 V - Full charging time 1:30 hr - Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes No Charging port position Left Bottom Charge power 100 W 230 W Weigh of AC adapter 574 gramm 600 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce GTX 1650 Ti Max-Q 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 8GB TGP - 100 W Nvidia Optimus Yes Yes Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 12 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 1035 MHz 1267 MHz GPU boost clock 1200 MHz 1605 MHz FLOPS 2.458 TFLOPS 12.3 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB 6 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 128 bit 192 bit Memory speed ~10 Gbps 14 Gbps Shading units (cores) 1024 3840 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 120 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 48 GPU performance Blade Stealth 13 (2021) 2.458 TFLOPS Predator Helios 300 (PH315-53) +400% 12.3 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB Clock 3733 MHz 3200 MHz Type LPDDR4X DDR4 Upgradable No Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size - 64 GB

Storage Storage size 512GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 - NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 4.0 2.0 Dolby Atmos Yes No Loudness 84.3 dB 81 dB Microphones 4 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.1 v5 Fingerprint No No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.0 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.1 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No 1x v1.4 VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No Yes Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Surface Glass Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.