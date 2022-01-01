Home > Laptop comparison > Blade Stealth 13 (2021) or Predator Helios 300 (PH315-53) – what's better?

Razer Blade Stealth 13 (2021) vs Acer Predator Helios 300 (PH315-53)

55 out of 100
Razer Blade Stealth 13 (2021)
VS
57 out of 100
Acer Predator Helios 300 (PH315-53)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
CPU
GPU GeForce GTX 1650 Ti Max-Q 4GB
RAM
Storage 512GB

Review

Evaluation of Razer Blade Stealth 13 (2021) and Acer Predator Helios 300 (PH315-53) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Razer Blade Stealth 13 (2021)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1080 grams less (around 2.38 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Much smaller footprint: 31% more compact case (99.2 vs 143.7 square inches)
  • 18% sharper screen – 166 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Acer Predator Helios 300 (PH315-53)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 220-300% higher FPS
  • Around 13% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Features a bigger (~11%) battery – 59 against 53.1 watt-hours
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Blade Stealth 13 (2021)
vs
Predator Helios 300 (PH315-53)

Case

Weight 1.42 kg (3.13 lbs) 2.5 kg (5.51 lbs)
Dimensions 304.6 x 210 x 15.3 mm
11.99 x 8.27 x 0.6 inches		 363.4 x 255 x 22.9 mm
14.31 x 10.04 x 0.9 inches
Area 640 cm2 (99.2 inches2) 927 cm2 (143.7 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~76.2% ~72.4%
Side bezels 5.1 mm 9 mm
Colors Black Black
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level 43 dB 51 dB

Display

Size 13.3 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 144 Hz
PPI 166 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1210:1 -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 11.55 V -
Full charging time 1:30 hr -
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes No
Charging port position Left Bottom
Charge power 100 W 230 W
Weigh of AC adapter 574 gramm 600 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.3 GHz 2.5 GHz
Turbo frequency 3.9 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
L3 Cache 8 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7 Intel UHD Graphics 630
Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 100 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes Yes
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 12 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 1035 MHz 1267 MHz
GPU boost clock 1200 MHz 1605 MHz
FLOPS 2.458 TFLOPS 12.3 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 6 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 192 bit
Memory speed ~10 Gbps 14 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 1024 3840
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 120
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 48
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 3733 MHz 3200 MHz
Type LPDDR4X DDR4
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size - 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 -
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 4.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Loudness 84.3 dB 81 dB
Microphones 4 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.0 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.1 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No
HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No 1x v1.4
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Surface Glass Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
