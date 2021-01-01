Home > Laptop comparison > Blade Stealth 13 (2020) or Swift 5 Pro (SF514-55) – what's better?

Razer Blade Stealth 13 (2020) vs Acer Swift 5 Pro (SF514-55)

63 out of 100
Razer Blade Stealth 13 (2020)
VS
54 out of 100
Acer Swift 5 Pro (SF514-55)
Razer Blade Stealth 13 (2020)
From $1599
Acer Swift 5 Pro (SF514-55)
From $999
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1920 x 1080
CPU
RAM
Storage 512GB

Review

Evaluation of Razer Blade Stealth 13 (2020) and Acer Swift 5 Pro (SF514-55) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Razer Blade Stealth 13 (2020)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Can run popular games at about 41-56% higher FPS
  • Around 16% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
Advantages of the Acer Swift 5 Pro (SF514-55)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 420 grams less (around 0.93 lbs)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Thinner bezels and 7% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Display has support for touch input

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Blade Stealth 13 (2020)
vs
Swift 5 Pro (SF514-55)

Case

Weight 1.42 kg (3.13 lbs) 1 kg (2.21 lbs)
Width 304.6 mm (11.99 inches) 318.9 mm (12.56 inches)
Height 210 mm (8.27 inches) 206.7 mm (8.14 inches)
Thickness 15.3 mm (0.6 inches) 14.9 mm (0.59 inches)
Area 640 cm2 (99.2 inches2) 659 cm2 (102.2 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~76.2% ~81.9%
Side bezels 5.1 mm 4.5 mm
Colors Black Green
Transformer No No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 1
Noise level 43 dB -

Display

Size 13.3 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 166 ppi 157 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No Yes
Coating Matte Glossy
Display tests
Contrast 1210:1 1550:1
sRGB color space - 96%
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 11.55 V -
Full charging time 1:30 hr -
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 100 W 65 W
Weigh of AC adapter 574 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.2-2.8 GHz 0.9-2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.7 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
L3 Cache 12 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 15 W
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 12 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 1035 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1200 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 2.458 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR4X
Memory bus 128 bit -
Memory speed ~10 Gbps 3.73 Gbps
Shading units 1024 640
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
Blade Stealth 13 (2020) +74%
2.458 TFLOPS
Swift 5 Pro (SF514-55)
1.41 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 3733 MHz 3733 MHz
Type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Upgradable No No
Total slots 2 1

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 4.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Loudness 84.3 dB -
Microphones 4 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5
Fingerprint No Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.1 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 1x USB 3.0 2x USB 3.2
HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Surface Glass Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Dell XPS 13 9310 (2-in-1) and Razer Blade Stealth 13 (2020)
2. ASUS VivoBook S14 M433 and Acer Swift 5 Pro (SF514-55)
3. Acer Swift 3x (SF314-510G) and Swift 5 Pro (SF514-55)
4. Dell Inspiron 14 5406 (2-in-1) and Acer Swift 5 Pro (SF514-55)
5. ASUS VivoBook S14 S433 and Acer Swift 5 Pro (SF514-55)
6. Acer Aspire 5 (A514-54) and Swift 5 Pro (SF514-55)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Acer Swift 5 Pro (SF514-55) and Razer Blade Stealth 13 (2020) or ask any questions
EnglishРусский