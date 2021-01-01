Razer Blade Stealth 13 (2020) vs Apple MacBook Air (Intel, 2020)
Razer Blade Stealth 13 (2020)
From $1599
Apple MacBook Air (Intel, 2020)
From $999
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Razer Blade Stealth 13 (2020)
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Around 3.8x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Air (Intel, 2020)
- Slightly easier to carry: weighs 130 grams less (around 0.29 lbs)
- Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio
- 37% sharper screen – 227 versus 166 pixels per inch (PPI)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.42 kg (3.13 lbs)
|1.29 kg (2.84 lbs)
|Width
|304.6 mm (11.99 inches)
|304.1 mm (11.97 inches)
|Height
|210 mm (8.27 inches)
|212.4 mm (8.36 inches)
|Thickness
|15.3 mm (0.6 inches)
|16.1 mm (0.63 inches)
|Area
|640 cm2 (99.2 inches2)
|646 cm2 (100.1 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~76.2%
|~79.4%
|Side bezels
|5.1 mm
|8.8 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Silver, Gold, Gray
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|-
|140°
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|1
|Max. fan speed (RPM)
|-
|8100 RPM
|Noise level
|43 dB
|45.8 dB
Display
|Size
|13.3 inches
|13.3 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|166 ppi
|227 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:10
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|2560 x 1600 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Glossy (Antireflective)
|Contrast
|1210:1
|1300:1
|sRGB color space
|-
|98.3%
|Adobe RGB profile
|-
|64.2%
|Response time
|-
|35 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|11.55 V
|11.4 V
|Full charging time
|1:30 hr
|2:50 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|100 W
|30 W
|Cable length
|-
|2 meters
|Weigh of AC adapter
|574 gramm
|-
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.2-2.8 GHz
|1.1 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.7 GHz
|3.2 GHz
|Cores
|4
|2
|Threads
|8
|4
|L3 Cache
|12 MB
|4 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU
|Intel Iris Plus Graphics G4
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1424
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Blade Stealth 13 (2020) +118%
4664
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1418
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Blade Stealth 13 (2020) +285%
5793
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|-
|15 W
|Type
|Dedicated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|12 nm
|10 nm
|GPU base clock
|1035 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1200 MHz
|1100 MHz
|FLOPS
|2.458 TFLOPS
|-
|Memory size
|4 GB
|System Shared
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|LPDDR4X
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|-
|Memory speed
|~10 Gbps
|3.73 Gbps
|Shading units
|1024
|384
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|3733 MHz
|3733 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Upgradable
|No
|No
|Total slots
|2
|2
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|No
|Total slots
|1
|-
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|4.0
|2.0
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
|Loudness
|84.3 dB
|75.8 dB
|Microphones
|4
|3
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v5
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5
|Fingerprint
|No
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.1
|2x USB 3.1
|USB-A
|1x USB 3.0
|No
|HDMI
|No
|No
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|No
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|-
|1 mm
|Size
|-
|12.1 x 8.1 cm
|Surface
|Glass
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|No
