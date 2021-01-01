Home > Laptop comparison > Blade Stealth 13 (2020) or MacBook Air (Intel, 2020) – what's better?

Razer Blade Stealth 13 (2020) vs Apple MacBook Air (Intel, 2020)

70 out of 100
Razer Blade Stealth 13 (2020)
VS
53 out of 100
Apple MacBook Air (Intel, 2020)
Razer Blade Stealth 13 (2020)
From $1599
Apple MacBook Air (Intel, 2020)
From $999
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 2560 x 1600
CPU
RAM
Storage 512GB

Review

Evaluation of Razer Blade Stealth 13 (2020) and Apple MacBook Air (Intel, 2020) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Razer Blade Stealth 13 (2020)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Around 3.8x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Air (Intel, 2020)
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 130 grams less (around 0.29 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • 37% sharper screen – 227 versus 166 pixels per inch (PPI)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Blade Stealth 13 (2020)
vs
MacBook Air (Intel, 2020)

Case

Weight 1.42 kg (3.13 lbs) 1.29 kg (2.84 lbs)
Width 304.6 mm (11.99 inches) 304.1 mm (11.97 inches)
Height 210 mm (8.27 inches) 212.4 mm (8.36 inches)
Thickness 15.3 mm (0.6 inches) 16.1 mm (0.63 inches)
Area 640 cm2 (99.2 inches2) 646 cm2 (100.1 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~76.2% ~79.4%
Side bezels 5.1 mm 8.8 mm
Colors Black Silver, Gold, Gray
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 140°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 1
Max. fan speed (RPM) - 8100 RPM
Noise level 43 dB 45.8 dB

Display

Size 13.3 inches 13.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 166 ppi 227 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
Contrast 1210:1 1300:1
sRGB color space - 98.3%
Adobe RGB profile - 64.2%
Response time - 35 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 11.55 V 11.4 V
Full charging time 1:30 hr 2:50 hr
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 100 W 30 W
Cable length - 2 meters
Weigh of AC adapter 574 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.2-2.8 GHz 1.1 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.7 GHz 3.2 GHz
Cores 4 2
Threads 8 4
L3 Cache 12 MB 4 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU Intel Iris Plus Graphics G4
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 15 W
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 12 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 1035 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1200 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 2.458 TFLOPS -
Memory size 4 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR4X
Memory bus 128 bit -
Memory speed ~10 Gbps 3.73 Gbps
Shading units 1024 384
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3733 MHz 3733 MHz
Type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Upgradable No No
Total slots 2 2

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 1 -
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 4.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Loudness 84.3 dB 75.8 dB
Microphones 4 3

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v5
Bluetooth v5.1 v5
Fingerprint No Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.1 2x USB 3.1
USB-A 1x USB 3.0 No
HDMI No No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1 mm
Touchpad
Size - 12.1 x 8.1 cm
Surface Glass Glass
Windows Precision Yes No

