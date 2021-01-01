Home > Laptop comparison > Blade Stealth 13 (2020) or MacBook Pro 16 (2019) – what's better?

Razer Blade Stealth 13 (2020) vs Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2019)

Razer Blade Stealth 13 (2020)
VS
Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2019)
Razer Blade Stealth 13 (2020)
Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2019)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 3072 x 1920
CPU
GPU GeForce GTX 1650 Ti Max-Q
RAM 16GB
Storage 512GB (SSD)

Review

Evaluation of Razer Blade Stealth 13 (2020) and Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2019) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Razer Blade Stealth 13 (2020)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 620 grams less (around 1.37 lbs)
  • Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Much smaller footprint: 27% more compact case (99.2 vs 136.4 square inches)
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2019)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 2
  • Features a much bigger (~88%) battery – 100 against 53.1 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 11% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Can run popular games at about 17-23% higher FPS
  • 36% sharper screen – 226 versus 166 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 400 nits

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Blade Stealth 13 (2020)
vs
MacBook Pro 16 (2019)

Case

Weight 1.42 kg (3.13 lbs) 2.04 kg (4.5 lbs)
Width 304.6 mm (11.99 inches) 357.9 mm (14.09 inches)
Height 210 mm (8.27 inches) 245.9 mm (9.68 inches)
Thickness 15.3 mm (0.6 inches) 16 mm (0.63 inches)
Area 640 cm2 (99.2 inches2) 880 cm2 (136.4 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~76.2% ~84.3%
Side bezels 5.1 mm 6.6 mm
Colors Black Silver, Gray
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 135°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2
Max. fan speed (RPM) - 5616 RPM
Noise level 43 dB 46.1 dB

Display

Size 13.3 inches 16 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 166 ppi 226 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 3072 x 1920 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
Contrast 1210:1 1331:1
sRGB color space - 100%
Adobe RGB profile - 88.8%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 99.4%
Response time - 43 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 11.55 V -
Full charging time 1:30 hr 1:30 hr
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left, Right

Sound

Speakers 4.0 4.2
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Loudness 84.3 dB 82.3 dB
Microphones 4 3

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v5
Bluetooth v5.1 v5
Fingerprint No Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.1 4x USB 3.1
USB-A 1x USB 3.0 No
HDMI No No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1 mm
Touchpad
Size - 15.5 x 9.9 cm
Surface Glass Glass
Windows Precision Yes No

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.2-2.8 GHz 2.6 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.7 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 4 6
Threads 8 12
L3 Cache 12 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU Intel UHD Graphics 630
Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 12 nm 7 nm
GPU base clock 1035 MHz 1000 MHz
GPU boost clock 1200 MHz 1250 MHz
FLOPS 2.458 TFLOPS 3.2 TFLOPS
Memory size - 4 GB
Memoty type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit
Memory clock 1250 MHz (Effective - 10000 MHz) 1500 MHz (Effective - 12000 MHz)
Shading units 1024 1280
DirectX support 12 12
Max. resolution - 3840x2160 - 60 Hz

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 3733 MHz 2666 MHz
Type LPDDR4X DDR4
Upgradable No No
Total slots 2 2

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 1 -
NVMe Yes Yes

