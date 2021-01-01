Razer Blade Stealth 13 (2020) vs Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2019)
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Razer Blade Stealth 13 (2020)
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 620 grams less (around 1.37 lbs)
- Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Much smaller footprint: 27% more compact case (99.2 vs 136.4 square inches)
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2019)
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 2
- Features a much bigger (~88%) battery – 100 against 53.1 watt-hours
- Thinner bezels and 11% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Can run popular games at about 17-23% higher FPS
- 36% sharper screen – 226 versus 166 pixels per inch (PPI)
- Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 400 nits
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.42 kg (3.13 lbs)
|2.04 kg (4.5 lbs)
|Width
|304.6 mm (11.99 inches)
|357.9 mm (14.09 inches)
|Height
|210 mm (8.27 inches)
|245.9 mm (9.68 inches)
|Thickness
|15.3 mm (0.6 inches)
|16 mm (0.63 inches)
|Area
|640 cm2 (99.2 inches2)
|880 cm2 (136.4 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~76.2%
|~84.3%
|Side bezels
|5.1 mm
|6.6 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Silver, Gray
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|-
|135°
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|2
|Max. fan speed (RPM)
|-
|5616 RPM
|Noise level
|43 dB
|46.1 dB
Display
|Size
|13.3 inches
|16 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|166 ppi
|226 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:10
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|3072 x 1920 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Glossy (Antireflective)
|Contrast
|1210:1
|1331:1
|sRGB color space
|-
|100%
|Adobe RGB profile
|-
|88.8%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|-
|99.4%
|Response time
|-
|43 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|11.55 V
|-
|Full charging time
|1:30 hr
|1:30 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left, Right
Sound
|Speakers
|4.0
|4.2
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
|Loudness
|84.3 dB
|82.3 dB
|Microphones
|4
|3
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v5
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5
|Fingerprint
|No
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.1
|4x USB 3.1
|USB-A
|1x USB 3.0
|No
|HDMI
|No
|No
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|No
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|-
|1 mm
|Size
|-
|15.5 x 9.9 cm
|Surface
|Glass
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|No
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.2-2.8 GHz
|2.6 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.7 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Cores
|4
|6
|Threads
|8
|12
|L3 Cache
|12 MB
|12 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|14 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1475
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
5369
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
498
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2663
Graphics Card
GPU name
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|12 nm
|7 nm
|GPU base clock
|1035 MHz
|1000 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1200 MHz
|1250 MHz
|FLOPS
|2.458 TFLOPS
|3.2 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|-
|4 GB
|Memoty type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|128 bit
|Memory clock
|1250 MHz (Effective - 10000 MHz)
|1500 MHz (Effective - 12000 MHz)
|Shading units
|1024
|1280
|DirectX support
|12
|12
|Max. resolution
|-
|3840x2160 - 60 Hz
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|3733 MHz
|2666 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR4X
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|No
|No
|Total slots
|2
|2
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|No
|Total slots
|1
|-
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
