Evaluation of Razer Blade Stealth 13 (2020) and ASUS ROG Flow X13 GV301 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the ASUS ROG Flow X13 GV301
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 120 grams less (around 0.26 lbs)
  • Around 72% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
  • Can run popular games at about 17-23% higher FPS
  • Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a bigger (~17%) battery – 62 against 53.1 watt-hours
  • 104% sharper screen – 338 versus 166 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Display has support for touch input

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Blade Stealth 13 (2020)
vs
ROG Flow X13 GV301

Case

Weight 1.42 kg (3.13 lbs) 1.3 kg (2.87 lbs)
Width 304.6 mm (11.99 inches) 299 mm (11.77 inches)
Height 210 mm (8.27 inches) 222 mm (8.74 inches)
Thickness 15.3 mm (0.6 inches) 15.8 mm (0.62 inches)
Area 640 cm2 (99.2 inches2) 664 cm2 (102.9 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~76.2% ~78.4%
Side bezels 5.1 mm 5.2 mm
Colors Black Black
Transformer No Yes
Opening angle - 360°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level 43 dB -

Display

Size 13.3 inches 13.4 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 166 ppi 338 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 3840 x 2400 pixels
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen No Yes
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1210:1 -
sRGB color space - 116%
Adobe RGB profile - 86%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 85%
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 11.55 V -
Full charging time 1:30 hr -
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left, Right
Charge power 100 W 100 W
Weigh of AC adapter 574 gramm -

Sound

Speakers 4.0 2.0
Power - 2x1W
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Loudness 84.3 dB -
Microphones 4 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1
Fingerprint No -
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.1 2x USB 3.2
USB-A 1x USB 3.0 1x USB 3.2
HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Surface Glass Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.2-2.8 GHz 3.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.7 GHz 4.8 GHz
Cores 4 8
Threads 8 16
L3 Cache 12 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU Radeon RX Vega 8
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 12 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 1035 MHz 1380 MHz
GPU boost clock 1200 MHz 1560 MHz
FLOPS 2.458 TFLOPS 3.195 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 4 GB
Memoty type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit
Memory clock 1250 MHz (Effective - 10000 MHz) 1500 MHz (Effective - 12000 MHz)
Shading units 1024 1024
DirectX support 12 12

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x16 GB
Clock 3733 MHz 3200 MHz
Type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Upgradable No No
Total slots 2 2

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x1024 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

