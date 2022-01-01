Home > Laptop comparison > Blade Stealth 13 (2021) or ROG Flow Z13 GZ301 (2022) – what's better?

Razer Blade Stealth 13 (2021) vs Asus ROG Flow Z13 GZ301 (2022)

55 out of 100
Razer Blade Stealth 13 (2021)
VS
65 out of 100
Asus ROG Flow Z13 GZ301 (2022)
Razer Blade Stealth 13 (2021)
Asus ROG Flow Z13 GZ301 (2022)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
CPU
GPU GeForce GTX 1650 Ti Max-Q 4GB
RAM 16GB
Storage 512GB

Review

Evaluation of Razer Blade Stealth 13 (2021) and Asus ROG Flow Z13 GZ301 (2022) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Razer Blade Stealth 13 (2021)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
Advantages of the Asus ROG Flow Z13 GZ301 (2022)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
  • Around 3.3x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Easier to carry: weighs 240 grams less (around 0.53 lbs)
  • Can run popular games at about 57-78% higher FPS
  • Thinner bezels and 11% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Display has support for touch input
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
  • Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 400 nits
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Blade Stealth 13 (2021)
vs
ROG Flow Z13 GZ301 (2022)

Case

Weight 1.42 kg (3.13 lbs) 1.18 kg (2.6 lbs)
Dimensions 304.6 x 210 x 15.3 mm
11.99 x 8.27 x 0.6 inches		 302 x 204 x 12.0 mm
11.89 x 8.03 x 0.47 inches
Area 640 cm2 (99.2 inches2) 616 cm2 (95.5 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~76.2% ~84.5%
Side bezels 5.1 mm 6.7 mm
Colors Black Black
Transformer No Yes
Opening angle - 360°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No Yes
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level 43 dB 35 dB

Display

Size 13.3 inches 13.4 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz
PPI 166 ppi 169 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No Yes
Coating Matte Glossy
Display tests
Contrast 1210:1 -
sRGB color space - 100%
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 11.55 V -
Full charging time 1:30 hr -
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Right
Charge power 100 W 100 W
Weigh of AC adapter 574 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.3 GHz 2.5 GHz
Turbo frequency 3.9 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 4 12
Threads 8 16
L3 Cache 8 MB 18 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7 Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 40 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes MUX
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 12 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 1035 MHz 938 MHz
GPU boost clock 1200 MHz 1223 MHz
FLOPS 2.458 TFLOPS 5.01 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit
Memory speed ~10 Gbps 12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 1024 2048
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 40
GPU performance
Blade Stealth 13 (2021)
2.458 TFLOPS
ROG Flow Z13 GZ301 (2022) +104%
5.01 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 3733 MHz 5200 MHz
Type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Upgradable No No
Total slots 2 -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes -
Total slots 1 -
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 4.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Loudness 84.3 dB -
Microphones 4 3

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2
Fingerprint No Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.0 1x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.1 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI No No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Surface Glass -
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Dell XPS 13 9310 and Razer Blade Stealth 13 (2021)
2. Dell XPS 13 9310 (2-in-1) and Razer Blade Stealth 13 (2021)
3. Razer Blade 14 (2022) and Stealth 13 (2021)
4. Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020) and Asus ROG Flow Z13 GZ301 (2022)
5. Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2021) and Asus ROG Flow Z13 GZ301 (2022)
6. Razer Book 13 (2020) and Asus ROG Flow Z13 GZ301 (2022)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Asus ROG Flow Z13 GZ301 (2022) and Razer Blade Stealth 13 (2021) or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский