You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 (60 Hz) 1920 x 1080 (120 Hz) 1920 x 1080 (60 Hz, OLED) 3840 x 2160 - 1920 x 1200 3840 x 2400 CPU - Intel Core i7 1065G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 - Intel Core i5 12500H Intel Core i7 12700H Intel Core i9 12900H GPU GeForce GTX 1650 Ti Max-Q 4GB - GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB RAM - 16GB 32GB 16GB Storage 512GB - 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Razer Blade Stealth 13 (2021) Includes an old-school USB-A port Advantages of the Asus ROG Flow Z13 GZ301 (2022) Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz

Around 3.3x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Easier to carry: weighs 240 grams less (around 0.53 lbs)

Can run popular games at about 57-78% higher FPS

Thinner bezels and 11% higher screen-to-body ratio

Display has support for touch input

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface

Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 400 nits

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.42 kg (3.13 lbs) 1.18 kg (2.6 lbs) Dimensions 304.6 x 210 x 15.3 mm

11.99 x 8.27 x 0.6 inches 302 x 204 x 12.0 mm

11.89 x 8.03 x 0.47 inches Area 640 cm2 (99.2 inches2) 616 cm2 (95.5 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~76.2% ~84.5% Side bezels 5.1 mm 6.7 mm Colors Black Black Transformer No Yes Opening angle - 360° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No Yes Number of fans 2 2 Noise level 43 dB 35 dB

Display 1920 x 1080 (60 Hz) 1920 x 1080 (120 Hz) 1920 x 1080 (60 Hz, OLED) 3840 x 2160 1920 x 1200 3840 x 2400 Size 13.3 inches 13.4 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz PPI 166 ppi 169 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen No Yes Coating Matte Glossy Display tests Contrast 1210:1 - sRGB color space - 100% Max. brightness Blade Stealth 13 (2021) 400 nits ROG Flow Z13 GZ301 (2022) +25% 500 nits

Battery Capacity 53.1 Wh 56 Wh Voltage 11.55 V - Full charging time 1:30 hr - Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Right Charge power 100 W 100 W Weigh of AC adapter 574 gramm -

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce GTX 1650 Ti Max-Q 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB TGP - 40 W Nvidia Optimus Yes MUX Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 12 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 1035 MHz 938 MHz GPU boost clock 1200 MHz 1223 MHz FLOPS 2.458 TFLOPS 5.01 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB 4 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit Memory speed ~10 Gbps 12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 1024 2048 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 40 GPU performance Blade Stealth 13 (2021) 2.458 TFLOPS ROG Flow Z13 GZ301 (2022) +104% 5.01 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 16GB Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB Clock 3733 MHz 5200 MHz Type LPDDR4X LPDDR5 Upgradable No No Total slots 2 -

Storage Storage size 512GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes - Total slots 1 - NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 4.0 2.0 Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Loudness 84.3 dB - Microphones 4 3

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2 Fingerprint No Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.0 1x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.1 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI No No DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Surface Glass - Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.