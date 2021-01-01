Home > Laptop comparison > Blade Stealth 13 (2020) or ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401 – what's better?

Razer Blade Stealth 13 (2020) vs ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401

Razer Blade Stealth 13 (2020)
VS
ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401
Razer Blade Stealth 13 (2020)
ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401
Display
CPU
GPU GeForce GTX 1650 Ti Max-Q
RAM 16GB

Review

Evaluation of Razer Blade Stealth 13 (2020) and ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Razer Blade Stealth 13 (2020)
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 180 grams less (around 0.4 lbs)
  • Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 320 nits
  • Smaller footprint: 10% more compact case (99.2 vs 110.5 square inches)
Advantages of the ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Features a much bigger (~43%) battery – 76 against 53.1 watt-hours
  • Can run popular games at about 17-23% higher FPS
  • Display has support for touch input
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Blade Stealth 13 (2020)
vs
ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401

Case

Weight 1.42 kg (3.13 lbs) 1.6 kg (3.53 lbs)
Width 304.6 mm (11.99 inches) 324 mm (12.76 inches)
Height 210 mm (8.27 inches) 220 mm (8.66 inches)
Thickness 15.3 mm (0.6 inches) 19.9 mm (0.78 inches)
Area 640 cm2 (99.2 inches2) 713 cm2 (110.5 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~76.2% ~75.8%
Side bezels 5.1 mm 7.1 mm
Colors Black Black, Silver
Transformer No No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level 43 dB -

Display

Size 13.3 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 144 Hz
PPI 166 ppi 157 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen No Yes
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1210:1 -
sRGB color space - 100%
Adobe RGB profile - 75.3%
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 11.55 V -
Full charging time 1:30 hr -
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 100 W 180 W
Weigh of AC adapter 574 gramm -

Sound

Speakers 4.0 2.0
Power - 2x2.5W
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Loudness 84.3 dB -
Microphones 4 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1
Fingerprint No -
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display -
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 -
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.1 2x USB 3.2
USB-A 1x USB 3.0 2x USB 3.2
HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size - 10.4 x 6.0 cm
Surface Glass Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.2-2.8 GHz 2.8 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.7 GHz 4.4 GHz
Cores 4 8
Threads 8 16
L3 Cache 12 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU Radeon RX Vega 8
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 12 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 1035 MHz 1380 MHz
GPU boost clock 1200 MHz 1560 MHz
FLOPS 2.458 TFLOPS 3.195 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 4 GB
Memoty type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit
Memory clock 1250 MHz (Effective - 10000 MHz) 1500 MHz (Effective - 12000 MHz)
Shading units 1024 1024
DirectX support 12 12

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3733 MHz 3200 MHz
Type LPDDR4X DDR4
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size - 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x1024 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

