Home > Laptop comparison > Blade Stealth 13 (2021) or ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022) – what's better?

Razer Blade Stealth 13 (2021) vs Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022)

55 out of 100
Razer Blade Stealth 13 (2021)
VS
74 out of 100
Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022)
Razer Blade Stealth 13 (2021)
Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 2560 x 1600
CPU AMD Ryzen 9 6900HS
GPU GeForce GTX 1650 Ti Max-Q 4GB
RAM

Review

Evaluation of Razer Blade Stealth 13 (2021) and Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Razer Blade Stealth 13 (2021)
  • Easier to carry: weighs 230 grams less (around 0.51 lbs)
  • Smaller footprint: 10% more compact case (99.2 vs 109.7 square inches)
Advantages of the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 200-273% higher FPS
  • Around 3x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Features a much bigger (~43%) battery – 76 against 53.1 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
  • 30% sharper screen – 216 versus 166 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 400 nits
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Blade Stealth 13 (2021)
vs
ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022)

Case

Weight 1.42 kg (3.13 lbs) 1.65 kg (3.64 lbs)
Dimensions 304.6 x 210 x 15.3 mm
11.99 x 8.27 x 0.6 inches		 312 x 227 x 18.5 mm
12.28 x 8.94 x 0.73 inches
Area 640 cm2 (99.2 inches2) 708 cm2 (109.8 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~76.2% ~80.2%
Side bezels 5.1 mm 5.3 mm
Colors Black White, Black
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 180°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No Yes
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level 43 dB 45 dB

Display

Size 13.3 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz
PPI 166 ppi 216 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels
HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1210:1 1000:1
sRGB color space - 99.9%
Adobe RGB profile - 85.5%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 97.4%
Response time - 3 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 11.55 V -
Full charging time 1:30 hr -
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 100 W 100 / 240 W
Weigh of AC adapter 574 gramm 565 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.3 GHz 3.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 3.9 GHz 4.9 GHz
Cores 4 8
Threads 8 16
L3 Cache 8 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7 AMD Radeon 680M
Fabrication process 10 nm 6 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
Nvidia Optimus Yes MUX
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 12 nm 7 nm
GPU base clock 1035 MHz 1700 MHz
GPU boost clock 1200 MHz 2000 MHz
FLOPS 2.458 TFLOPS 11.4 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 8 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit
Memory speed ~10 Gbps ~14 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 1024 1792
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 112
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 64
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3733 MHz 4800 MHz
Type LPDDR4X DDR5
Upgradable No No
Total slots 2 -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x1024 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC285
Speakers 4.0 4.0
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Loudness 84.3 dB 80 dB
Microphones 4 3

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.0 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.1 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No
HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size - 13.0 x 7.6 cm
Surface Glass -
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Razer Blade Stealth 13 (2021) or Apple Macbook Air (M1, 2020)
2. Razer Blade Stealth 13 (2021) or Book 13 (2020)
3. Razer Blade Stealth 13 (2021) or Blade 14 (2021)
4. Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022) or Apple Macbook Air (M1, 2020)
5. Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022) or Lenovo Legion 5 15" (2021, AMD)
6. Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022) or ASUS ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503
7. Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022) or ASUS TUF Gaming F15 (2021)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022) and Razer Blade Stealth 13 (2021) or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский