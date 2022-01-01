You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 (60 Hz) 1920 x 1080 (120 Hz) 1920 x 1080 (60 Hz, OLED) 3840 x 2160 2560 x 1600 CPU - Intel Core i7 1065G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 AMD Ryzen 9 6900HS GPU GeForce GTX 1650 Ti Max-Q 4GB - Radeon RX 6700S 8GB Radeon RX 6800S 8GB RAM - 16GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB 24GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Razer Blade Stealth 13 (2021) Easier to carry: weighs 230 grams less (around 0.51 lbs)

Smaller footprint: 10% more compact case (99.2 vs 109.7 square inches) Advantages of the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022) Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz

Can run popular games at about 200-273% higher FPS

Around 3x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Features a much bigger (~43%) battery – 76 against 53.1 watt-hours

Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface

30% sharper screen – 216 versus 166 pixels per inch (PPI)

Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 400 nits

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.42 kg (3.13 lbs) 1.65 kg (3.64 lbs) Dimensions 304.6 x 210 x 15.3 mm

11.99 x 8.27 x 0.6 inches 312 x 227 x 18.5 mm

12.28 x 8.94 x 0.73 inches Area 640 cm2 (99.2 inches2) 708 cm2 (109.8 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~76.2% ~80.2% Side bezels 5.1 mm 5.3 mm Colors Black White, Black Transformer No No Opening angle - 180° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No Yes Number of fans 2 2 Noise level 43 dB 45 dB

Display 1920 x 1080 (60 Hz) 1920 x 1080 (120 Hz) 1920 x 1080 (60 Hz, OLED) 3840 x 2160 2560 x 1600 Size 13.3 inches 14 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz PPI 166 ppi 216 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 1210:1 1000:1 sRGB color space - 99.9% Adobe RGB profile - 85.5% DCI-P3 color gamut - 97.4% Response time - 3 ms Max. brightness Blade Stealth 13 (2021) 400 nits ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022) +25% 500 nits

Battery Capacity 53.1 Wh 76 Wh Voltage 11.55 V - Full charging time 1:30 hr - Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 100 W 100 / 240 W Weigh of AC adapter 574 gramm 565 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce GTX 1650 Ti Max-Q 4GB Radeon RX 6700S 8GB Radeon RX 6800S 8GB Nvidia Optimus Yes MUX Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 12 nm 7 nm GPU base clock 1035 MHz 1700 MHz GPU boost clock 1200 MHz 2000 MHz FLOPS 2.458 TFLOPS 11.4 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB 8 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit Memory speed ~10 Gbps ~14 Gbps Shading units (cores) 1024 1792 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 112 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 64 GPU performance Blade Stealth 13 (2021) 2.458 TFLOPS ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022) +364% 11.4 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB 24GB Channels 2x8 GB 2x4 GB Clock 3733 MHz 4800 MHz Type LPDDR4X DDR5 Upgradable No No Total slots 2 -

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x1024 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip - Realtek ALC285 Speakers 4.0 4.0 Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Loudness 84.3 dB 80 dB Microphones 4 3

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2 Fingerprint No No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.0 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.1 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size - 13.0 x 7.6 cm Surface Glass - Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.