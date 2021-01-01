Home > Laptop comparison > Blade Stealth 13 (2020) or ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503 – what's better?

Razer Blade Stealth 13 (2020) vs ASUS ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503

63 out of 100
Razer Blade Stealth 13 (2020)
VS
77 out of 100
ASUS ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503
Razer Blade Stealth 13 (2020)
From $1599
ASUS ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503
From $1799
Display 2560 x 1440
CPU
GPU GeForce GTX 1650 Ti Max-Q
RAM
Storage 512GB

Review

Evaluation of Razer Blade Stealth 13 (2020) and ASUS ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Razer Blade Stealth 13 (2020)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 480 grams less (around 1.06 lbs)
  • Much smaller footprint: 26% more compact case (99.2 vs 133.8 square inches)
  • Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits
Advantages of the ASUS ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 60 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 213-291% higher FPS
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Features a much bigger (~69%) battery – 90 against 53.1 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Blade Stealth 13 (2020)
vs
ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503

Case

Weight 1.42 kg (3.13 lbs) 1.9 kg (4.19 lbs)
Width 304.6 mm (11.99 inches) 355 mm (13.98 inches)
Height 210 mm (8.27 inches) 243 mm (9.57 inches)
Thickness 15.3 mm (0.6 inches) 19.9 mm (0.78 inches)
Area 640 cm2 (99.2 inches2) 863 cm2 (133.8 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~76.2% ~77.8%
Side bezels 5.1 mm 4.8 mm
Colors Black White, Black
Transformer No No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level 43 dB -

Display

Size 13.3 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 165 Hz
PPI 166 ppi 188 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2560 x 1440 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1210:1 1000:1
DCI-P3 color gamut - 100%
Response time - 3 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 11.55 V -
Full charging time 1:30 hr -
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 100 W 200 W
Weigh of AC adapter 574 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.2-2.8 GHz 2.8 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.7 GHz 4.4 GHz
Cores 4 8
Threads 8 16
L3 Cache 12 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU Radeon RX Vega 8
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 80-95 W
Nvidia Optimus - Yes
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 12 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 1035 MHz 1215 MHz
GPU boost clock 1200 MHz 1567 MHz
FLOPS 2.458 TFLOPS 12 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 6 GB
Memoty type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 192 bit
Memory speed ~10 Gbps 14 Gbps
Shading units 1024 3840
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
Blade Stealth 13 (2020)
2.458 TFLOPS
ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503 +388%
12 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 3733 MHz 3200 MHz
Type LPDDR4X DDR4
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size - 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 4.0 2.2
Power - 4x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Loudness 84.3 dB -
Microphones 4 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1
Fingerprint No -
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display -
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 -
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.1 2x USB 3.2
USB-A 1x USB 3.0 2x USB 3.2
HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Surface Glass Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

