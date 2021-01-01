Razer Blade Stealth 13 (2020) vs ASUS ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503
Razer Blade Stealth 13 (2020)
From $1599
ASUS ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503
From $1799
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Razer Blade Stealth 13 (2020)
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 480 grams less (around 1.06 lbs)
- Much smaller footprint: 26% more compact case (99.2 vs 133.8 square inches)
- Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits
Advantages of the ASUS ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503
- Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 60 Hz
- Can run popular games at about 213-291% higher FPS
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Features a much bigger (~69%) battery – 90 against 53.1 watt-hours
- Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.42 kg (3.13 lbs)
|1.9 kg (4.19 lbs)
|Width
|304.6 mm (11.99 inches)
|355 mm (13.98 inches)
|Height
|210 mm (8.27 inches)
|243 mm (9.57 inches)
|Thickness
|15.3 mm (0.6 inches)
|19.9 mm (0.78 inches)
|Area
|640 cm2 (99.2 inches2)
|863 cm2 (133.8 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~76.2%
|~77.8%
|Side bezels
|5.1 mm
|4.8 mm
|Colors
|Black
|White, Black
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|2
|Noise level
|43 dB
|-
Display
|Size
|13.3 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|165 Hz
|PPI
|166 ppi
|188 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|2560 x 1440 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|1210:1
|1000:1
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|-
|100%
|Response time
|-
|3 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|11.55 V
|-
|Full charging time
|1:30 hr
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|100 W
|200 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|574 gramm
|-
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.2-2.8 GHz
|2.8 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.7 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Cores
|4
|8
|Threads
|8
|16
|L3 Cache
|12 MB
|16 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU
|Radeon RX Vega 8
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1468
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
7132
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|-
|80-95 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|-
|Yes
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|12 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|1035 MHz
|1215 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1200 MHz
|1567 MHz
|FLOPS
|2.458 TFLOPS
|12 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|4 GB
|6 GB
|Memoty type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|192 bit
|Memory speed
|~10 Gbps
|14 Gbps
|Shading units
|1024
|3840
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|3733 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR4X
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|No
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|-
|32 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|4.0
|2.2
|Power
|-
|4x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
|Loudness
|84.3 dB
|-
|Microphones
|4
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|No
|-
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|-
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|-
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.1
|2x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|1x USB 3.0
|2x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|No
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|Yes
|SD card reader
|No
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Surface
|Glass
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
