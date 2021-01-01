Home > Laptop comparison > Blade Stealth 13 (2020) or TUF Gaming A15 FA506 – what's better?

Display
CPU
GPU GeForce GTX 1650 Ti Max-Q
Storage 512GB (SSD)

Review

Evaluation of Razer Blade Stealth 13 (2020) and ASUS TUF Gaming A15 FA506 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Razer Blade Stealth 13 (2020)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 880 grams less (around 1.94 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Much smaller footprint: 31% more compact case (99.2 vs 142.7 square inches)
  • 18% sharper screen – 166 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the ASUS TUF Gaming A15 FA506
  • Can run popular games at about 190-259% higher FPS
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Features a much bigger (~69%) battery – 90 against 53.1 watt-hours
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Blade Stealth 13 (2020)
vs
TUF Gaming A15 FA506

Case

Weight 1.42 kg (3.13 lbs) 2.3 kg (5.07 lbs)
Width 304.6 mm (11.99 inches) 359.8 mm (14.17 inches)
Height 210 mm (8.27 inches) 256 mm (10.08 inches)
Thickness 15.3 mm (0.6 inches) 24.5 mm (0.96 inches)
Area 640 cm2 (99.2 inches2) 921 cm2 (142.8 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~76.2% ~72.9%
Side bezels 5.1 mm 7.2 mm
Colors Black Black, Gray
Transformer No No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level 43 dB -

Display

Size 13.3 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 166 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1210:1 -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 11.55 V -
Full charging time 1:30 hr -
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 100 W 200 W
Weigh of AC adapter 574 gramm -

Sound

Speakers 4.0 2.0
Power - 2x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes -
Loudness 84.3 dB -
Microphones 4 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.1 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 1x USB 3.0 3x USB 3.2
HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Surface Glass Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.2-2.8 GHz 3.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.7 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 4 6
Threads 8 12
L3 Cache 12 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU Radeon RX Vega 6
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 12 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 1035 MHz 816-1387 MHz
GPU boost clock 1200 MHz 1283-1703 MHz
FLOPS 2.458 TFLOPS 10.94 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 6 GB
Memoty type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 192 bit
Memory clock 1250 MHz (Effective - 10000 MHz) 1750 MHz (Effective - 12000-14000 MHz)
Shading units 1024 3840
DirectX support 12 12
Max. resolution - 3840x2160 - 60 Hz

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x16 GB
Clock 3733 MHz 3200 MHz
Type LPDDR4X DDR4
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size - 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

