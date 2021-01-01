Home > Laptop comparison > Blade Stealth 13 (2020) or ZenBook 13 OLED UM325 – what's better?

Razer Blade Stealth 13 (2020) vs ASUS ZenBook 13 OLED UM325

Razer Blade Stealth 13 (2020)
VS
ASUS ZenBook 13 OLED UM325
Razer Blade Stealth 13 (2020)
ASUS ZenBook 13 OLED UM325
Display 1920 x 1080
CPU
RAM 16GB
Storage 512GB (SSD)

Review

Evaluation of Razer Blade Stealth 13 (2020) and ASUS ZenBook 13 OLED UM325 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the ASUS ZenBook 13 OLED UM325
  • Easier to carry: weighs 280 grams less (around 0.62 lbs)
  • Features a bigger (~26%) battery – 67 against 53.1 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Blade Stealth 13 (2020)
vs
ZenBook 13 OLED UM325

Case

Weight 1.42 kg (3.13 lbs) 1.14 kg (2.51 lbs)
Width 304.6 mm (11.99 inches) 304.2 mm (11.98 inches)
Height 210 mm (8.27 inches) 203 mm (7.99 inches)
Thickness 15.3 mm (0.6 inches) 13.9 mm (0.55 inches)
Area 640 cm2 (99.2 inches2) 618 cm2 (95.7 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~76.2% ~78.9%
Side bezels 5.1 mm 4.9 mm
Colors Black Silver, Pink
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 150°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 1
Noise level 43 dB 39 dB

Display

Size 13.3 inches 13.3 inches
Type IPS LCD OLED
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 166 ppi 166 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Glossy
Display tests
Contrast 1210:1 -
DCI-P3 color gamut - 100%
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 11.55 V -
Full charging time 1:30 hr -
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 100 W 65 W
Weigh of AC adapter 574 gramm -

Sound

Speakers 4.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Loudness 84.3 dB -
Microphones 4 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.1 2x USB 3.2
USB-A 1x USB 3.0 1x USB 3.2
HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.4 mm
Touchpad
Surface Glass Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.2-2.8 GHz 2.1 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.7 GHz 4 GHz
Cores 4 6
Threads 8 12
L3 Cache 12 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU Radeon RX Vega 7
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 12 nm 7 nm
GPU base clock 1035 MHz 0 MHz
GPU boost clock 1200 MHz 1600 MHz
FLOPS 2.458 TFLOPS -
Memory size 4 GB 0 GB
Memoty type GDDR6 System Shared
Memory bus 128 bit -
Memory clock 1250 MHz (Effective - 10000 MHz) 0 MHz (Effective - 0 MHz)
Shading units 1024 448
DirectX support 12 12.1

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 3733 MHz 3733 MHz
Type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Upgradable No No
Total slots 2 2

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes No

