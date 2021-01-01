Home > Laptop comparison > Blade Stealth 13 (2020) or ZenBook 14 UX435 – what's better?

Razer Blade Stealth 13 (2020) vs ASUS ZenBook 14 UX435

63 out of 100
Razer Blade Stealth 13 (2020)
VS
57 out of 100
ASUS ZenBook 14 UX435
Razer Blade Stealth 13 (2020)
From $1599
ASUS ZenBook 14 UX435
From $1199
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
CPU
RAM
Storage 512GB

Review

Evaluation of Razer Blade Stealth 13 (2020) and ASUS ZenBook 14 UX435 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Razer Blade Stealth 13 (2020)
  • Around 20% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits
Advantages of the ASUS ZenBook 14 UX435
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 130 grams less (around 0.29 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 12% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a bigger (~19%) battery – 63 against 53.1 watt-hours
  • Can run popular games at about 8-11% higher FPS

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Blade Stealth 13 (2020)
vs
ZenBook 14 UX435

Case

Weight 1.42 kg (3.13 lbs) 1.29 kg (2.84 lbs)
Width 304.6 mm (11.99 inches) 319 mm (12.56 inches)
Height 210 mm (8.27 inches) 199 mm (7.83 inches)
Thickness 15.3 mm (0.6 inches) 16.9 mm (0.67 inches)
Area 640 cm2 (99.2 inches2) 635 cm2 (98.3 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~76.2% ~85.1%
Side bezels 5.1 mm 4.6 mm
Colors Black White, Gray
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 150°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 1
Noise level 43 dB 41.6 dB

Display

Size 13.3 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 166 ppi 157 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Glossy
Display tests
Contrast 1210:1 897:1
sRGB color space - 100%
Response time - 33 ms
Max. brightness
Blade Stealth 13 (2020) +33%
400 nits
ZenBook 14 UX435
300 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 11.55 V 11.6 V
Full charging time 1:30 hr 2:00 hr
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 100 W 65 W
Weigh of AC adapter 574 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.2-2.8 GHz 0.9-2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.7 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
L3 Cache 12 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 12 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 1035 MHz 720-1395 MHz
GPU boost clock 1200 MHz 930-1575 MHz
FLOPS 2.458 TFLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 2 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 64 bit
Memory speed ~10 Gbps ~8-10 Gbps
Shading units 1024 896
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
Blade Stealth 13 (2020)
2.458 TFLOPS
ZenBook 14 UX435 +15%
2.822 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 3733 MHz 3733 MHz
Type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Upgradable No No
Total slots 2 2

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 4.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Loudness 84.3 dB 58 dB
Microphones 4 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.1 2x USB 3.2
USB-A 1x USB 3.0 1x USB 3.2
HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.4 mm
Touchpad
Surface Glass Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes

