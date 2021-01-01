Home > Laptop comparison > Blade Stealth 13 (2020) or G7 15 7500 – what's better?

Razer Blade Stealth 13 (2020) vs Dell G7 15 7500

Razer Blade Stealth 13 (2020)
VS
Dell G7 15 7500
Razer Blade Stealth 13 (2020)
From $1599
Dell G7 15 7500
From $1199
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
Battery 53.1 Wh
CPU
GPU GeForce GTX 1650 Ti Max-Q
RAM 16GB
Storage 512GB (SSD)

Review

Evaluation of Razer Blade Stealth 13 (2020) and Dell G7 15 7500 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Razer Blade Stealth 13 (2020)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 0.2
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 840 grams less (around 1.85 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 9% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Much smaller footprint: 33% more compact case (99.2 vs 148.2 square inches)
  • Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits
  • 18% sharper screen – 166 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Dell G7 15 7500
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Can run popular games at about 54-74% higher FPS
  • Around 8% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Blade Stealth 13 (2020)
vs
G7 15 7500

Case

Weight 1.42 kg (3.13 lbs) 2.26 kg (4.98 lbs)
Width 304.6 mm (11.99 inches) 357.2 mm (14.06 inches)
Height 210 mm (8.27 inches) 267.7 mm (10.54 inches)
Thickness 15.3 mm (0.6 inches) 20.05 mm (0.79 inches)
Area 640 cm2 (99.2 inches2) 956 cm2 (148.2 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~76.2% ~70.2%
Side bezels 5.1 mm 5.9 mm
Colors Black Black
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 140°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2
Max. fan speed (RPM) - 4900 RPM
Noise level 43 dB 51 dB

Display

Size 13.3 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 144 Hz
PPI 166 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1210:1 800:1
sRGB color space - 100%
Response time - 19 ms
Max. brightness
Blade Stealth 13 (2020) +33%
400 nits
G7 15 7500
300 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 11.55 V 13.2 V
Full charging time 1:30 hr 4:00 hr
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes No
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 100 W 130 / 240 W
Weigh of AC adapter 574 gramm -

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC3281
Speakers 4.0 2.0
Power - 2x2.5W
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Loudness 84.3 dB -
Microphones 4 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.1 No
USB-A 1x USB 3.0 2x USB 3.2
HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size - 11.5 x 8.0 cm
Surface Glass Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.2-2.8 GHz 2.6 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.7 GHz 5 GHz
Cores 4 6
Threads 8 12
L3 Cache 12 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU Intel UHD Graphics 630
Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 12 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 1035 MHz 1455 MHz
GPU boost clock 1200 MHz 1590 MHz
FLOPS 2.458 TFLOPS 4.884 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 6 GB
Memoty type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 192 bit
Memory clock 1250 MHz (Effective - 10000 MHz) 1500 MHz (Effective - 12000 MHz)
Shading units 1024 1536
DirectX support 12 12

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 3733 MHz 2933 MHz
Type LPDDR4X DDR4
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size - 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. XPS 13 9310 and Blade Stealth 13 (2020)
2. XPS 13 9310 (2-in-1) and Blade Stealth 13 (2020)
3. Book 13 (2020) and Blade Stealth 13 (2020)
4. XPS 15 9500 and G7 15 7500
5. Alienware m15 R4 and G7 15 7500
6. Blade 15 Base Edition (2021) and G7 15 7500
7. G5 15 5500 and G7 15 7500
8. G5 15 5505 SE and G7 15 7500
9. G7 17 7700 and G7 15 7500

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Dell G7 15 7500 and Razer Blade Stealth 13 (2020) or ask any questions
EnglishРусский