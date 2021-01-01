Home > Laptop comparison > Blade Stealth 13 (2020) or Inspiron 13 7306 – what's better?

Advantages of the Razer Blade Stealth 13 (2020)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 0.2
  • Around 19% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
  • Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits
  • 18% sharper screen – 166 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 13 7306
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Thinner bezels and 40% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Can run popular games at about 17-23% higher FPS
  • Display has support for touch input

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Blade Stealth 13 (2020)
vs
Inspiron 13 7306

Case

Weight 1.42 kg (3.13 lbs) 1.37 kg (3.02 lbs)
Width 304.6 mm (11.99 inches) 305.2 mm (12.02 inches)
Height 210 mm (8.27 inches) 206.4 mm (8.13 inches)
Thickness 15.3 mm (0.6 inches) 15.9-16.7 mm (0.63-0.66 inches)
Area 640 cm2 (99.2 inches2) 630 cm2 (97.7 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~76.2% ~106.5%
Side bezels 5.1 mm -20.1 mm
Colors Black Silver
Transformer No Yes
Opening angle - 360°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 1
Noise level 43 dB -

Display

Size 13.3 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 166 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No Yes
Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
Contrast 1210:1 1000:1
sRGB color space - 100%
Response time - 35 ms
Max. brightness
Blade Stealth 13 (2020) +33%
400 nits
Inspiron 13 7306
300 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 11.55 V 11.4 V
Full charging time 1:30 hr 4:00 hr
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC3254
Speakers 4.0 2.0
Power - 2x2.5W
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Loudness 84.3 dB -
Microphones 4 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1
Fingerprint No Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.1 No
USB-A 1x USB 3.0 2x USB 3.1
HDMI No No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size - 10.5 x 6.0 cm
Surface Glass Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.2-2.8 GHz 2.5 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.7 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
L3 Cache 12 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU Intel UHD Graphics 630
Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 12 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 1035 MHz 1380 MHz
GPU boost clock 1200 MHz 1560 MHz
FLOPS 2.458 TFLOPS 3.195 TFLOPS
Memoty type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit
Memory clock 1250 MHz (Effective - 10000 MHz) 1500 MHz (Effective - 12000 MHz)
Shading units 1024 1024
DirectX support 12 12

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 3733 MHz 2933 MHz
Type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Upgradable No No
Total slots 2 1

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

