Razer Blade Stealth 13 (2020) vs Dell Inspiron 15 5505

Razer Blade Stealth 13 (2020)
VS
Dell Inspiron 15 5505
Razer Blade Stealth 13 (2020)
From $1599
Dell Inspiron 15 5505
From $549
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1920 x 1080
CPU

Review

Evaluation of Razer Blade Stealth 13 (2020) and Dell Inspiron 15 5505 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Razer Blade Stealth 13 (2020)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 410 grams less (around 0.9 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Around 28% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
  • Provides 82% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 220 nits
  • Much smaller footprint: 23% more compact case (99.2 vs 129.4 square inches)
  • 18% sharper screen – 166 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 15 5505
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 16GB)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Blade Stealth 13 (2020)
vs
Inspiron 15 5505

Case

Weight 1.42 kg (3.13 lbs) 1.83 kg (4.04 lbs)
Width 304.6 mm (11.99 inches) 356.1 mm (14.02 inches)
Height 210 mm (8.27 inches) 234.5 mm (9.23 inches)
Thickness 15.3 mm (0.6 inches) 14.1-17.9 mm (0.56-0.7 inches)
Area 640 cm2 (99.2 inches2) 835 cm2 (129.4 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~76.2% ~80.4%
Side bezels 5.1 mm 5.4 mm
Colors Black Silver
Transformer No No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 1
Noise level 43 dB -

Display

Size 13.3 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD TN LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 166 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1210:1 400:1
Response time - 35 ms
Max. brightness
Blade Stealth 13 (2020) +82%
400 nits
Inspiron 15 5505
220 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 11.55 V 15.2 V
Full charging time 1:30 hr 4:00 hr
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 100 W 45 / 65 W
Weigh of AC adapter 574 gramm -

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC3204
Speakers 4.0 2.0
Power - 2x2.5W
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Loudness 84.3 dB -
Microphones 4 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5
Fingerprint No Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.1 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 1x USB 3.0 2x USB 3.2
HDMI No 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size - 11.5 x 8.0 cm
Surface Glass Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.2-2.8 GHz 2.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.7 GHz 4 GHz
Cores 4 6
Threads 8 6
L3 Cache 12 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU Radeon RX Vega 6
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 12 nm 7 nm
GPU base clock 1035 MHz -
GPU boost clock 1200 MHz 1500 MHz
FLOPS 2.458 TFLOPS -
Memory size 4 GB 0 GB
Memoty type GDDR6 System Shared
Memory bus 128 bit -
Memory clock 1250 MHz (Effective - 10000 MHz) -
Shading units 1024 384
DirectX support 12 12.1

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 3733 MHz 32 MHz
Type LPDDR4X DDR4
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size - 16 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 2
NVMe Yes Yes

