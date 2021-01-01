Razer Blade Stealth 13 (2020) vs Dell Latitude 5420
Razer Blade Stealth 13 (2020)
From $1599
Dell Latitude 5420
From $1119
Key Differences
Advantages of the Razer Blade Stealth 13 (2020)
- Can run popular games at about 106-145% higher FPS
- Features a bigger (~26%) battery – 53.1 against 42 watt-hours
- Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Provides 82% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 220 nits
- 48% sharper screen – 166 versus 112 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Dell Latitude 5420
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.42 kg (3.13 lbs)
|1.4 kg (3.09 lbs)
|Width
|304.6 mm (11.99 inches)
|321.4 mm (12.65 inches)
|Height
|210 mm (8.27 inches)
|212 mm (8.35 inches)
|Thickness
|15.3 mm (0.6 inches)
|19.3 mm (0.76 inches)
|Area
|640 cm2 (99.2 inches2)
|681 cm2 (105.6 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~76.2%
|~79.3%
|Side bezels
|5.1 mm
|5.8 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Silver
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|1
|Noise level
|43 dB
|-
Display
|Size
|13.3 inches
|14 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|TN LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|166 ppi
|112 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1366 x 768 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|1210:1
|300:1
|Response time
|-
|25 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|11.55 V
|11.4 V
|Full charging time
|1:30 hr
|2:00 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|100 W
|65 / 90 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|574 gramm
|-
Sound
|Audio chip
|-
|Realtek ALC3204
|Speakers
|4.0
|2.0
|Power
|-
|2x2.5W
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
|Loudness
|84.3 dB
|-
|Microphones
|4
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v5
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5
|Fingerprint
|No
|-
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.1
|2x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|1x USB 3.0
|2x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|No
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|Yes
|SD card reader
|No
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Size
|-
|11.5 x 6.7 cm
|Surface
|Glass
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.2-2.8 GHz
|0.9-2.0 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.7 GHz
|3.5 GHz
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|L3 Cache
|12 MB
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU
|Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Graphics Card
GPU name
|Type
|Dedicated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|12 nm
|10 nm
|GPU base clock
|1035 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1200 MHz
|1100 MHz
|FLOPS
|2.458 TFLOPS
|0.84 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|4 GB
|0 GB
|Memoty type
|GDDR6
|System Shared
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|-
|Memory clock
|1250 MHz (Effective - 10000 MHz)
|-
|Shading units
|1024
|384
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|1x4 GB
|Clock
|3733 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR4X
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|No
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|-
|64 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x128 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
