Razer Blade Stealth 13 (2020) vs Dell XPS 13 9310 (2-in-1)
Key Differences
Advantages of the Razer Blade Stealth 13 (2020)
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Can run popular games at about 106-145% higher FPS
Advantages of the Dell XPS 13 9310 (2-in-1)
- Slightly easier to carry: weighs 100 grams less (around 0.22 lbs)
- Thinner bezels and 11% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Display has support for touch input
- Provides 13% higher max. screen brightness: 450 vs 400 nits
Case
|Weight
|1.42 kg (3.13 lbs)
|1.32 kg (2.91 lbs)
|Width
|304.6 mm (11.99 inches)
|297 mm (11.69 inches)
|Height
|210 mm (8.27 inches)
|207 mm (8.15 inches)
|Thickness
|15.3 mm (0.6 inches)
|14.3 mm (0.56 inches)
|Area
|640 cm2 (99.2 inches2)
|615 cm2 (95.3 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~76.2%
|~84.7%
|Side bezels
|5.1 mm
|4.2 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Black
|Transformer
|No
|Yes
|Opening angle
|-
|360°
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|Yes
|Number of fans
|2
|2
|Noise level
|43 dB
|-
Display
|Size
|13.3 inches
|13.4 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|166 ppi
|169 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:10
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Touchscreen
|No
|Yes
|Coating
|Matte
|Glossy (Antireflective)
|Contrast
|1210:1
|1200:1
|sRGB color space
|-
|100%
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|11.55 V
|7.6 V
|Full charging time
|1:30 hr
|3:00 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left, Right
Sound
|Audio chip
|-
|Realtek ALC3281-CG
|Speakers
|4.0
|2.0
|Power
|-
|2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
|Loudness
|84.3 dB
|-
|Microphones
|4
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|No
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.1
|2x USB 3.1
|USB-A
|1x USB 3.0
|No
|HDMI
|No
|No
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|No
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|-
|1 mm
|Surface
|Glass
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.2-2.8 GHz
|1.7-3.0 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.7 GHz
|4.1 GHz
|Cores
|4
|2
|Threads
|8
|4
|L3 Cache
|12 MB
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1475
1252
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4875
2489
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Graphics Card
GPU name
|Type
|Dedicated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|12 nm
|10 nm
|GPU base clock
|1035 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1200 MHz
|1100 MHz
|FLOPS
|2.458 TFLOPS
|0.84 TFLOPS
|Memoty type
|GDDR6
|System Shared
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|-
|Memory clock
|1250 MHz (Effective - 10000 MHz)
|-
|Shading units
|1024
|384
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|3733 MHz
|4267 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Upgradable
|No
|No
|Total slots
|2
|2
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
