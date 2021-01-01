Home > Laptop comparison > Blade Stealth 13 (2020) or XPS 15 9500 – what's better?

Razer Blade Stealth 13 (2020) vs Dell XPS 15 9500

Razer Blade Stealth 13 (2020)
VS
Dell XPS 15 9500
Razer Blade Stealth 13 (2020)
Dell XPS 15 9500
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
Battery 53.1 Wh
CPU
RAM 16GB
Storage 512GB (SSD)

Review

Evaluation of Razer Blade Stealth 13 (2020) and Dell XPS 15 9500 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Razer Blade Stealth 13 (2020)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 410 grams less (around 0.9 lbs)
  • Around 19% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
  • Much smaller footprint: 19% more compact case (99.2 vs 122.6 square inches)
Advantages of the Dell XPS 15 9500
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
  • Thinner bezels and 17% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Can run popular games at about 13-18% higher FPS
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)
  • Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 400 nits

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Blade Stealth 13 (2020)
vs
XPS 15 9500

Case

Weight 1.42 kg (3.13 lbs) 1.83 kg (4.04 lbs)
Width 304.6 mm (11.99 inches) 344 mm (13.54 inches)
Height 210 mm (8.27 inches) 230 mm (9.06 inches)
Thickness 15.3 mm (0.6 inches) 18 mm (0.71 inches)
Area 640 cm2 (99.2 inches2) 791 cm2 (122.7 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~76.2% ~89.2%
Side bezels 5.1 mm 4 mm
Colors Black Silver
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 140°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2
Max. fan speed (RPM) - 5000 RPM
Noise level 43 dB 46 dB

Display

Size 13.3 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 166 ppi 145 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1210:1 1650:1
sRGB color space - 100%
Adobe RGB profile - 89.5%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 94%
Response time - 43 ms
Max. brightness
Blade Stealth 13 (2020)
400 nits
XPS 15 9500 +25%
500 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 11.55 V -
Full charging time 1:30 hr 3:00 hr
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left, Right

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC3281-CG
Speakers 4.0 2.0
Power - 2x5W
Dolby Atmos Yes -
Loudness 84.3 dB 84.2 dB
Microphones 4 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5
Fingerprint No Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.1 3x USB 3.1
USB-A 1x USB 3.0 No
HDMI No No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.3 mm
Touchpad
Size - 15.0 x 9.0 cm
Surface Glass Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.2-2.8 GHz 2.5 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.7 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
L3 Cache 12 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU Intel UHD Graphics 630
Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 12 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 1035 MHz 1350 MHz
GPU boost clock 1200 MHz 1485 MHz
FLOPS 2.458 TFLOPS 3.041 TFLOPS
Memory size - 4 GB
Memoty type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit
Memory clock 1250 MHz (Effective - 10000 MHz) 1500 MHz (Effective - 12000 MHz)
Shading units 1024 1024
DirectX support 12 12

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3733 MHz 2933 MHz
Type LPDDR4X DDR4
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size - 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Razer Blade Stealth 13 (2020) or Dell XPS 13 9310
2. Razer Blade Stealth 13 (2020) or Dell XPS 13 9310 (2-in-1)
3. Razer Blade Stealth 13 (2020) or Razer Book 13 (2020)
4. Dell XPS 15 9500 or Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2019)
5. Dell XPS 15 9500 or Dell XPS 17 9700
6. Dell XPS 15 9500 or Razer Blade 15 Advanced Edition (2021)
7. Dell XPS 15 9500 or Dell XPS 13 9310
8. Dell XPS 15 9500 or Razer Blade 15 Base Edition (2021)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Dell XPS 15 9500 and Razer Blade Stealth 13 (2020) or ask any questions
EnglishРусский