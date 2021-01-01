Home > Laptop comparison > Blade Stealth 13 (2020) or XPS 15 9510 (2021) – what's better?

Razer Blade Stealth 13 (2020) vs Dell XPS 15 9510 (2021)

63 out of 100
Razer Blade Stealth 13 (2020)
VS
66 out of 100
Dell XPS 15 9510 (2021)
Razer Blade Stealth 13 (2020)
From $1599
Dell XPS 15 9510 (2021)
From $1249
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
Battery 53.1 Wh
CPU
GPU GeForce GTX 1650 Ti Max-Q
RAM
Storage 512GB

Review

Evaluation of Razer Blade Stealth 13 (2020) and Dell XPS 15 9510 (2021) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Razer Blade Stealth 13 (2020)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 390 grams less (around 0.86 lbs)
  • Much smaller footprint: 19% more compact case (99.2 vs 122.9 square inches)
Advantages of the Dell XPS 15 9510 (2021)
  • Can run popular games at about 68-93% higher FPS
  • Around 62% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
  • Thinner bezels and 17% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
  • Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 400 nits

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Blade Stealth 13 (2020)
vs
XPS 15 9510 (2021)

Case

Weight 1.42 kg (3.13 lbs) 1.81 kg (3.99 lbs)
Dimensions 304.6 x 210 x 15.3 mm
11.99 x 8.27 x 0.6 inches		 344.7 x 230 x 18 mm
13.57 x 9.06 x 0.71 inches
Area 640 cm2 (99.2 inches2) 793 cm2 (122.9 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~76.2% ~89%
Side bezels 5.1 mm 4.3 mm
Colors Black Black, Silver
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level 43 dB -

Display

Size 13.3 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 166 ppi 145 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1210:1 -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 11.55 V -
Full charging time 1:30 hr -
Battery type Li-Ion -
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left, Right
Charge power 100 W 90 W
Weigh of AC adapter 574 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.2-2.8 GHz 2.2-2.7 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.7 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 4 6
Threads 8 12
L3 Cache 12 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU Intel UHD Graphics 750
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 45 W
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 12 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 1035 MHz 1065 MHz
GPU boost clock 1200 MHz 1343 MHz
FLOPS 2.458 TFLOPS 5.5 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit
Memory speed ~10 Gbps 12 Gbps
Shading units 1024 2048
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
Blade Stealth 13 (2020)
2.458 TFLOPS
XPS 15 9510 (2021) +124%
5.5 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3733 MHz 3200 MHz
Type LPDDR4X DDR4
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size - 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 -
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 4.0 2.2
Power - 2x2.5W
Dolby Atmos Yes -
Loudness 84.3 dB -
Microphones 4 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5
Fingerprint No Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.0 No
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.1 3x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 3 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI No No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Surface Glass Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

