Razer Blade Stealth 13 (2020) vs Dell XPS 15 9510 (2021)
Razer Blade Stealth 13 (2020)
From $1599
Dell XPS 15 9510 (2021)
From $1249
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Razer Blade Stealth 13 (2020)
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 390 grams less (around 0.86 lbs)
- Much smaller footprint: 19% more compact case (99.2 vs 122.9 square inches)
Advantages of the Dell XPS 15 9510 (2021)
- Can run popular games at about 68-93% higher FPS
- Around 62% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
- Thinner bezels and 17% higher screen-to-body ratio
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
- Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 400 nits
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.42 kg (3.13 lbs)
|1.81 kg (3.99 lbs)
|Dimensions
|304.6 x 210 x 15.3 mm
11.99 x 8.27 x 0.6 inches
|344.7 x 230 x 18 mm
13.57 x 9.06 x 0.71 inches
|Area
|640 cm2 (99.2 inches2)
|793 cm2 (122.9 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~76.2%
|~89%
|Side bezels
|5.1 mm
|4.3 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Black, Silver
|Transformer
|No
|No
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|2
|Noise level
|43 dB
|-
Display
|Size
|13.3 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|166 ppi
|145 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:10
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|1210:1
|-
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|11.55 V
|-
|Full charging time
|1:30 hr
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|-
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left, Right
|Charge power
|100 W
|90 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|574 gramm
|-
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.2-2.8 GHz
|2.2-2.7 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.7 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Cores
|4
|6
|Threads
|8
|12
|L3 Cache
|12 MB
|12 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU
|Intel UHD Graphics 750
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1440
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
XPS 15 9510 (2021) +39%
6188
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
XPS 15 9510 (2021) +24%
1757
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
XPS 15 9510 (2021) +62%
9359
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|-
|45 W
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|12 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|1035 MHz
|1065 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1200 MHz
|1343 MHz
|FLOPS
|2.458 TFLOPS
|5.5 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|4 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|~10 Gbps
|12 Gbps
|Shading units
|1024
|2048
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|3733 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR4X
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|No
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|-
|64 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|-
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|4.0
|2.2
|Power
|-
|2x2.5W
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|-
|Loudness
|84.3 dB
|-
|Microphones
|4
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5
|Fingerprint
|No
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|1x USB 3.0
|No
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.1
|3x USB 4.0
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 3
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|No
|No
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|No
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Surface
|Glass
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
