Razer Blade Stealth 13 (2020) vs HP EliteBook x360 1030 G8
Razer Blade Stealth 13 (2020)
From $1599
HP EliteBook x360 1030 G8
From $1839
Key Differences
Advantages of the Razer Blade Stealth 13 (2020)
- Can run popular games at about 41-56% higher FPS
- Around 21% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
Advantages of the HP EliteBook x360 1030 G8
- Easier to carry: weighs 210 grams less (around 0.46 lbs)
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Thinner bezels and 9% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Provides 150% higher max. screen brightness: 1000 vs 400 nits
- Display has support for touch input
- Smaller footprint: 8% more compact case (91.3 vs 99.2 square inches)
Case
|Weight
|1.42 kg (3.13 lbs)
|1.21 kg (2.67 lbs)
|Dimensions
|304.6 x 210 x 15.3 mm
11.99 x 8.27 x 0.6 inches
|303.8 x 194 x 16.1 mm
11.96 x 7.64 x 0.63 inches
|Area
|640 cm2 (99.2 inches2)
|589 cm2 (91.4 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~76.2%
|~82.7%
|Side bezels
|5.1 mm
|4.7 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Silver
|Transformer
|No
|Yes
|Opening angle
|-
|360°
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|-
|Number of fans
|2
|1
|Noise level
|43 dB
|-
Display
|Size
|13.3 inches
|13.3 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|166 ppi
|166 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, HDR10
|Touchscreen
|No
|Yes
|Coating
|Matte
|Glossy
|Contrast
|1210:1
|-
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|11.55 V
|-
|Full charging time
|1:30 hr
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Right
|Charge power
|100 W
|65 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|574 gramm
|-
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.2-2.8 GHz
|0.9-2.4 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.7 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|L3 Cache
|12 MB
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1390
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4457
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1418
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
5793
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|-
|15 W
|Type
|Dedicated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|12 nm
|10 nm
|GPU base clock
|1035 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1200 MHz
|1100 MHz
|FLOPS
|2.458 TFLOPS
|1.41 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|4 GB
|System Shared
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|LPDDR4X
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|-
|Memory speed
|~10 Gbps
|4.27 Gbps
|Shading units
|1024
|640
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|-
|Clock
|3733 MHz
|4266 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Upgradable
|No
|No
|Total slots
|2
|2
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x128 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|No
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|4.0
|2.0
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
|Loudness
|84.3 dB
|-
|Microphones
|4
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5
|Fingerprint
|No
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|1x USB 3.0
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.1
|2x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 3
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|No
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|No
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Surface
|Glass
|-
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
