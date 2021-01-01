Home > Laptop comparison > Blade Stealth 13 (2020) or ENVY x360 13 (2021) – what's better?

Razer Blade Stealth 13 (2020) vs HP ENVY x360 13 (2021)

Razer Blade Stealth 13 (2020)
VS
HP ENVY x360 13 (2021)
Razer Blade Stealth 13 (2020)
From $1599
HP ENVY x360 13 (2021)
From $899
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1920 x 1080
CPU
RAM 16GB
Storage 512GB (SSD)

Review

Evaluation of Razer Blade Stealth 13 (2020) and HP ENVY x360 13 (2021) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Razer Blade Stealth 13 (2020)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Can run popular games at about 25-34% higher FPS
Advantages of the HP ENVY x360 13 (2021)
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 100 grams less (around 0.22 lbs)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Thinner bezels and 7% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Provides 150% higher max. screen brightness: 1000 vs 400 nits
  • Display has support for touch input
  • Smaller footprint: 7% more compact case (92.4 vs 99.2 square inches)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Blade Stealth 13 (2020)
vs
ENVY x360 13 (2021)

Case

Weight 1.42 kg (3.13 lbs) 1.32 kg (2.91 lbs)
Width 304.6 mm (11.99 inches) 306.5 mm (12.07 inches)
Height 210 mm (8.27 inches) 194.5 mm (7.66 inches)
Thickness 15.3 mm (0.6 inches) 16.5 mm (0.65 inches)
Area 640 cm2 (99.2 inches2) 596 cm2 (92.5 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~76.2% ~81.8%
Side bezels 5.1 mm 6.1 mm
Colors Black Black, Gold
Transformer No Yes
Opening angle - 360°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No -
Number of fans 2 1
Noise level 43 dB -

Display

Size 13.3 inches 13.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 166 ppi 166 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No Yes
Coating Matte Glossy
Display tests
Contrast 1210:1 -
Max. brightness
Blade Stealth 13 (2020)
400 nits
ENVY x360 13 (2021) +150%
1000 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 11.55 V -
Full charging time 1:30 hr -
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 100 W 65 W
Weigh of AC adapter 574 gramm -

Sound

Speakers 4.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Loudness 84.3 dB -
Microphones 4 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5
Fingerprint No Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.1 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 1x USB 3.0 2x USB 3.2
HDMI No No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Surface Glass -
Windows Precision Yes Yes

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.2-2.8 GHz 1.2-2.8 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.7 GHz 4.7 GHz
Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
L3 Cache 12 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 12 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 1035 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1200 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 2.458 TFLOPS 1.69 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 0 GB
Memoty type GDDR6 System Shared
Memory bus 128 bit -
Memory clock 1250 MHz (Effective - 10000 MHz) 0 MHz (Effective - 0 MHz)
Shading units 1024 768
DirectX support 12 12

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3733 MHz 3200 MHz
Type LPDDR4X DDR4
Upgradable No No
Total slots 2 2

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes -
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Dell XPS 13 9310 and Razer Blade Stealth 13 (2020)
2. Dell XPS 13 9310 (2-in-1) and Razer Blade Stealth 13 (2020)
3. Razer Book 13 (2020) and Blade Stealth 13 (2020)
4. Dell XPS 13 9305 and HP ENVY x360 13 (2021)
5. HP Spectre x360 14 (2021) and ENVY x360 13 (2021)
6. Dell XPS 13 9310 and HP ENVY x360 13 (2021)
7. Dell XPS 13 9310 (2-in-1) and HP ENVY x360 13 (2021)
8. Acer Swift 3 (SF313-53) and HP ENVY x360 13 (2021)
9. Acer Swift 3 (SF314-59) and HP ENVY x360 13 (2021)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of HP ENVY x360 13 (2021) and Razer Blade Stealth 13 (2020) or ask any questions
EnglishРусский