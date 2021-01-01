Home > Laptop comparison > Blade Stealth 13 (2020) or Spectre x360 13 (2021) – what's better?

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Razer Blade Stealth 13 (2020)
  • Can run popular games at about 41-56% higher FPS
  • Around 19% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
Advantages of the HP Spectre x360 13 (2021)
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 120 grams less (around 0.26 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 7% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a bigger (~13%) battery – 60 against 53.1 watt-hours
  • Display has support for touch input

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Blade Stealth 13 (2020)
vs
Spectre x360 13 (2021)

Weight 1.42 kg (3.13 lbs) 1.3 kg (2.87 lbs)
Dimensions 304.6 x 210 x 15.3 mm
11.99 x 8.27 x 0.6 inches		 307 x 195 x 17 mm
12.09 x 7.68 x 0.67 inches
Area 640 cm2 (99.2 inches2) 599 cm2 (92.9 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~76.2% ~81.4%
Side bezels 5.1 mm 6.3 mm
Colors Black Black, Silver, Blue
Transformer No Yes
Opening angle - 360°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active -
Vapor chamber No -
Number of fans 2 -
Noise level 43 dB -

Size 13.3 inches 13.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 166 ppi 166 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No Yes
Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
Contrast 1210:1 -
Max. brightness

Capacity
Voltage 11.55 V -
Full charging time 1:30 hr -
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Right
Charge power 100 W 65 W
Weigh of AC adapter 574 gramm -

CPU name
Base frequency 1.2-2.8 GHz 0.9-2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.7 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
L3 Cache 12 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

GPU name
TGP - 15 W
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 12 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 1035 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1200 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 2.458 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR6 DDR4
Memory bus 128 bit -
Memory speed ~10 Gbps 3.2 Gbps
Shading units 1024 640
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
Blade Stealth 13 (2020) +74%
2.458 TFLOPS
Spectre x360 13 (2021)
1.41 TFLOPS

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3733 MHz 3200 MHz
Type LPDDR4X DDR4
Upgradable No No
Total slots 2 2

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes -
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Speakers 4.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos Yes -
Loudness 84.3 dB -
Microphones 4 2

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5
Fingerprint No Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.0 1x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.1 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 3 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI No No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port No No

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size - 11.1 x 5.6 cm
Surface Glass -
Windows Precision Yes Yes

