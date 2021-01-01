Home > Laptop comparison > Blade Stealth 13 (2020) or ThinkPad E14 Gen 2 (Intel) – what's better?

Razer Blade Stealth 13 (2020) vs Lenovo ThinkPad E14 Gen 2 (Intel)

66 out of 100
Razer Blade Stealth 13 (2020)
VS
52 out of 100
Lenovo ThinkPad E14 Gen 2 (Intel)
Razer Blade Stealth 13 (2020)
From $1599
Lenovo ThinkPad E14 Gen 2 (Intel)
From $630
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
CPU
RAM
Storage 512GB

Review

Evaluation of Razer Blade Stealth 13 (2020) and Lenovo ThinkPad E14 Gen 2 (Intel) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Razer Blade Stealth 13 (2020)
  • Can run popular games at about 106-145% higher FPS
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 170 grams less (around 0.37 lbs)
  • Around 2.2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Features a bigger (~18%) battery – 53.1 against 45 watt-hours
  • Provides 60% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 250 nits
  • Smaller footprint: 10% more compact case (99.2 vs 110.5 square inches)
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad E14 Gen 2 (Intel)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 16GB)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Blade Stealth 13 (2020)
vs
ThinkPad E14 Gen 2 (Intel)

Case

Weight 1.42 kg (3.13 lbs) 1.59 kg (3.51 lbs)
Width 304.6 mm (11.99 inches) 324 mm (12.76 inches)
Height 210 mm (8.27 inches) 220 mm (8.66 inches)
Thickness 15.3 mm (0.6 inches) 17.9 mm (0.7 inches)
Area 640 cm2 (99.2 inches2) 713 cm2 (110.5 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~76.2% ~75.8%
Side bezels 5.1 mm 7.1 mm
Colors Black Black
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 180°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 1
Noise level 43 dB 33.4 dB

Display

Size 13.3 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 166 ppi 157 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1210:1 1682:1
sRGB color space - 56.9%
Adobe RGB profile - 39%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 38.2%
Response time - 30 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 11.55 V -
Full charging time 1:30 hr 1:50 hr
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 100 W 65 W
Weigh of AC adapter 574 gramm 344 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.2-2.8 GHz 1.7-3.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.7 GHz 4.1 GHz
Cores 4 2
Threads 8 4
L3 Cache 12 MB 6 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 15 W
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 12 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 1035 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1200 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 2.458 TFLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB System Shared
Memoty type GDDR6 DDR4
Memory bus 128 bit -
Memory speed ~10 Gbps 3.2 Gbps
Shading units 1024 384
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
Blade Stealth 13 (2020) +193%
2.458 TFLOPS
ThinkPad E14 Gen 2 (Intel)
0.84 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 1x4 GB
Clock 3733 MHz 3200 MHz
Type LPDDR4X DDR4
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots 2 1
Max. ram size - 16 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC3287
Speakers 4.0 2.0
Power - 2x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Loudness 84.3 dB 74.2 dB
Microphones 4 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1
Fingerprint No -
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.1 1x USB 4.0
USB-A 1x USB 3.0 2x USB 3.2
HDMI No 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Surface Glass Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

