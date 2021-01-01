Home > Laptop comparison > Blade Stealth 13 (2020) or Surface Book 3 13.5 – what's better?

Razer Blade Stealth 13 (2020) vs Microsoft Surface Book 3 13.5

Razer Blade Stealth 13 (2020)
VS
Microsoft Surface Book 3 13.5
Razer Blade Stealth 13 (2020)
From $1599
Microsoft Surface Book 3 13.5
From $1599
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 3000 x 2000
CPU
RAM 16GB
Storage 512GB (SSD)

Review

Evaluation of Razer Blade Stealth 13 (2020) and Microsoft Surface Book 3 13.5 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Razer Blade Stealth 13 (2020)
  • Easier to carry: weighs 220 grams less (around 0.49 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Around 85% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
  • Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Much smaller footprint: 12% more compact case (99.2 vs 112.2 square inches)
Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Book 3 13.5
  • Can run popular games at about 17-23% higher FPS
  • Features a much bigger (~30%) battery – 69 against 53.1 watt-hours
  • Display has support for touch input
  • 61% sharper screen – 267 versus 166 pixels per inch (PPI)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Blade Stealth 13 (2020)
vs
Surface Book 3 13.5

Case

Weight 1.42 kg (3.13 lbs) 1.64 kg (3.62 lbs)
Width 304.6 mm (11.99 inches) 312 mm (12.28 inches)
Height 210 mm (8.27 inches) 232 mm (9.13 inches)
Thickness 15.3 mm (0.6 inches) 15-23 mm (0.59-0.91 inches)
Area 640 cm2 (99.2 inches2) 724 cm2 (112.1 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~76.2% ~75%
Side bezels 5.1 mm 13.3 mm
Colors Black Silver
Transformer No Yes
Opening angle - 360°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level 43 dB 33.6 dB

Display

Size 13.3 inches 13.5 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 166 ppi 267 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 3:2
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 3000 x 2000 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No Yes
Coating Matte Glossy
Display tests
Contrast 1210:1 1600:1
sRGB color space - 95%
Adobe RGB profile - 61%
Response time - 35 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 11.55 V -
Full charging time 1:30 hr -
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 100 W 65 / 102 W
Weigh of AC adapter 574 gramm -

Sound

Audio chip - Intel Ice Lake-U/Y PCH-LP cAVS
Speakers 4.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Loudness 84.3 dB 61.8 dB
Microphones 4 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5
Fingerprint No Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.1 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 1x USB 3.0 1x USB 3.2
HDMI No No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.55 mm
Touchpad
Surface Glass Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.2-2.8 GHz 1.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.7 GHz 3.6 GHz
Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
L3 Cache 12 MB 6 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU Intel UHD Graphics G1
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 12 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 1035 MHz 1380 MHz
GPU boost clock 1200 MHz 1560 MHz
FLOPS 2.458 TFLOPS 3.195 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 4 GB
Memoty type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit
Memory clock 1250 MHz (Effective - 10000 MHz) 1500 MHz (Effective - 12000 MHz)
Shading units 1024 1024
DirectX support 12 12

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3733 MHz 3733 MHz
Type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Upgradable No No
Total slots 2 2

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Razer Blade Stealth 13 (2020) or Dell XPS 13 9310
2. Razer Blade Stealth 13 (2020) or Razer Book 13 (2020)
3. Microsoft Surface Book 3 13.5 or Dell XPS 13 9310
4. Microsoft Surface Book 3 13.5 or ASUS ZenBook 13 OLED UX325
5. Microsoft Surface Book 3 13.5 or Microsoft Surface Pro 7 Plus
6. Microsoft Surface Book 3 13.5 or Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 13.5

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Microsoft Surface Book 3 13.5 and Razer Blade Stealth 13 (2020) or ask any questions
EnglishРусский