Home > Laptop comparison > Blade Stealth 13 (2020) or Surface Laptop 4 13.5 – what's better?

Razer Blade Stealth 13 (2020) vs Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 13.5

63 out of 100
Razer Blade Stealth 13 (2020)
VS
56 out of 100
Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 13.5
Razer Blade Stealth 13 (2020)
From $1599
Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 13.5
From $999
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 2256 x 1504
CPU
RAM
Storage 512GB

Review

Evaluation of Razer Blade Stealth 13 (2020) and Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 13.5 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Razer Blade Stealth 13 (2020)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Can run popular games at about 41-56% higher FPS
  • Around 20% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Features a bigger (~12%) battery – 53.1 against 47.4 watt-hours
  • Smaller footprint: 7% more compact case (99.2 vs 106.5 square inches)
Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 13.5
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 140 grams less (around 0.31 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Display has support for touch input
  • 21% sharper screen – 201 versus 166 pixels per inch (PPI)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Blade Stealth 13 (2020)
vs
Surface Laptop 4 13.5

Case

Weight 1.42 kg (3.13 lbs) 1.28 kg (2.82 lbs)
Dimensions 304.6 x 210 x 15.3 mm
11.99 x 8.27 x 0.6 inches		 308 x 223 x 14.5 mm
12.13 x 8.78 x 0.57 inches
Area 640 cm2 (99.2 inches2) 687 cm2 (106.5 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~76.2% ~79%
Side bezels 5.1 mm 11.3 mm
Colors Black Black, Gold, Gray, Blue
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level 43 dB 40 dB

Display

Size 13.3 inches 13.5 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 166 ppi 201 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 3:2
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2256 x 1504 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No Yes
Coating Matte Glossy
Display tests
Contrast 1210:1 1424:1
sRGB color space - 97.2%
Adobe RGB profile - 66.8%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 64.7%
Response time - 50 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 11.55 V -
Full charging time 1:30 hr -
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 100 W 65 W
Weigh of AC adapter 574 gramm 306 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.2-2.8 GHz 0.9-2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.7 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
L3 Cache 12 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 15 W
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 12 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 1035 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1200 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 2.458 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR4X
Memory bus 128 bit -
Memory speed ~10 Gbps 4.27 Gbps
Shading units 1024 640
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
Blade Stealth 13 (2020) +74%
2.458 TFLOPS
Surface Laptop 4 13.5
1.41 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3733 MHz 4266 MHz
Type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Upgradable No No
Total slots 2 2

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 4.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Loudness 84.3 dB 78.4 dB
Microphones 4 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.0 1x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.1 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 3 No
HDMI No No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.3 mm
Touchpad
Surface Glass Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Dell XPS 13 9310 (2-in-1) and Razer Blade Stealth 13 (2020)
2. Dell XPS 13 9305 and Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 13.5
3. Dell XPS 13 9310 (2-in-1) and Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 13.5
4. ASUS ZenBook 13 OLED UM325 and Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 13.5
5. Microsoft Surface Pro 7 Plus and Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 13.5
6. HP Spectre x360 13 (2021) and Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 13.5

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 13.5 and Razer Blade Stealth 13 (2020) or ask any questions
EnglishРусский