Razer Blade Stealth 13 (2020) vs Microsoft Surface Pro 7
Razer Blade Stealth 13 (2020)
From $1599
Microsoft Surface Pro 7
From $749
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Razer Blade Stealth 13 (2020)
- Around 2.5x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
- Features a bigger (~18%) battery – 53.1 against 45 watt-hours
Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Pro 7
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 650 grams less (around 1.43 lbs)
- Display has support for touch input
- 61% sharper screen – 267 versus 166 pixels per inch (PPI)
- Smaller footprint: 8% more compact case (91 vs 99.2 square inches)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.42 kg (3.13 lbs)
|0.77 kg (1.7 lbs)
|Dimensions
|304.6 x 210 x 15.3 mm
11.99 x 8.27 x 0.6 inches
|292 x 201 x 8.5 mm
11.5 x 7.91 x 0.33 inches
|Area
|640 cm2 (99.2 inches2)
|587 cm2 (91 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~76.2%
|~76.7%
|Side bezels
|5.1 mm
|16.1 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Black, Silver
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|-
|175°
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Passive
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|-
|Noise level
|43 dB
|-
Display
|Size
|13.3 inches
|12.3 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|166 ppi
|267 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|3:2
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|2736 x 1824 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|Yes
|Coating
|Matte
|Glossy
|Contrast
|1210:1
|1001:1
|sRGB color space
|-
|93.2%
|Adobe RGB profile
|-
|60.3%
|Response time
|-
|35 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|11.55 V
|-
|Full charging time
|1:30 hr
|1:30 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Right
|Charge power
|100 W
|0 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|574 gramm
|281 gramm
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.2-2.8 GHz
|1.2 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.7 GHz
|3.4 GHz
|Cores
|4
|2
|Threads
|8
|4
|L3 Cache
|12 MB
|4 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU
|Intel UHD Graphics G1
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1390
992
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Blade Stealth 13 (2020) +126%
4457
1971
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1418
1045
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Blade Stealth 13 (2020) +146%
5793
2352
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|-
|15 W
|Type
|Dedicated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|12 nm
|10 nm
|GPU base clock
|1035 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1200 MHz
|1100 MHz
|FLOPS
|2.458 TFLOPS
|-
|Memory size
|4 GB
|System Shared
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|LPDDR4X
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|-
|Memory speed
|~10 Gbps
|1.87 Gbps
|Shading units
|1024
|256
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|2x2 GB
|Clock
|3733 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Upgradable
|No
|No
|Total slots
|2
|2
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x128 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|No
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|-
|Ice Lake-U/Y PCH-LP cAVS
|Speakers
|4.0
|2.0
|Power
|-
|2x1.6W
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
|Loudness
|84.3 dB
|78.3 dB
|Microphones
|4
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5
|Fingerprint
|No
|Optional
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|1x USB 3.0
|1x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.1
|1x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 3
|No
|HDMI
|No
|No
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|No
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|-
|1.3 mm
|Surface
|Glass
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
