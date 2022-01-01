Home > Laptop comparison > Blade Stealth 13 (2021) or Stealth GS66 (2022) – what's better?

55 out of 100
Razer Blade Stealth 13 (2021)
72 out of 100
MSI Stealth GS66 (2022)
Razer Blade Stealth 13 (2021)
MSI Stealth GS66 (2022)
Display
CPU
GPU GeForce GTX 1650 Ti Max-Q 4GB
RAM
Storage 512GB

Evaluation of Razer Blade Stealth 13 (2021) and MSI Stealth GS66 (2022) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
Advantages of the Razer Blade Stealth 13 (2021)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 680 grams less (around 1.5 lbs)
  • Much smaller footprint: 28% more compact case (99.2 vs 137.8 square inches)
  • 18% sharper screen – 166 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the MSI Stealth GS66 (2022)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 360 versus 60 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 186-254% higher FPS
  • Around 3.9x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Features a much bigger (~88%) battery – 99.9 against 53.1 watt-hours
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
Blade Stealth 13 (2021)
Weight 1.42 kg (3.13 lbs) 2.1 kg (4.63 lbs)
Dimensions 304.6 x 210 x 15.3 mm
11.99 x 8.27 x 0.6 inches		 358.3 x 248 x 18.3-19.8 mm
14.11 x 9.76 x 0.72-0.78 inches
Area 640 cm2 (99.2 inches2) 889 cm2 (137.7 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~76.2% ~75.5%
Side bezels 5.1 mm 6.5 mm
Colors Black Black
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 180°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 3
Noise level 43 dB 50 dB

Size 13.3 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 360 Hz
PPI 166 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No -
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1210:1 -
Max. brightness

Capacity
Voltage 11.55 V -
Full charging time 1:30 hr -
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 100 W 240 W
Weigh of AC adapter 574 gramm 578 gramm

CPU name
Base frequency 1.3 GHz 2.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 3.9 GHz 4.7 GHz
Cores 4 14
Threads 8 20
L3 Cache 8 MB 24 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7 Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

GPU name
Nvidia Optimus Yes Yes
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 12 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 1035 MHz -
GPU boost clock 1200 MHz -
FLOPS 2.458 TFLOPS 10.8 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 6 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 192 bit
Memory speed ~10 Gbps ~12-14 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 1024 3840
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 120
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 48
GPU performance
Blade Stealth 13 (2021)
2.458 TFLOPS
Stealth GS66 (2022) +339%
10.8 TFLOPS

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 3733 MHz 4800 MHz
Type LPDDR4X DDR5
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size - 64 GB

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Speakers 4.0 2.0
Power - 2x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Loudness 84.3 dB 86 dB
Microphones 4 2

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.0 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.1 3x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size - 14.0 x 6.5 cm
Surface Glass -
Windows Precision Yes Yes
