You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 (60 Hz) 1920 x 1080 (120 Hz) 1920 x 1080 (60 Hz, OLED) 3840 x 2160 - 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 CPU - Intel Core i7 1065G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX GPU GeForce GTX 1650 Ti Max-Q 4GB - GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB RAM - 16GB 32GB 16GB Storage 512GB - 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Razer Blade Stealth 13 (2021) Easier to carry: weighs 360 grams less (around 0.79 lbs)

Smaller footprint: 9% more compact case (99.2 vs 109 square inches) Advantages of the Razer Blade 14 (2022) Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz

Can run popular games at about 220-300% higher FPS

Around 3.3x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Features a bigger (~16%) battery – 61.6 against 53.1 watt-hours

Better webcam recording quality

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.42 kg (3.13 lbs) 1.78 kg (3.92 lbs) Dimensions 304.6 x 210 x 15.3 mm

11.99 x 8.27 x 0.6 inches 319.7 x 220 x 16.8 mm

12.59 x 8.66 x 0.66 inches Area 640 cm2 (99.2 inches2) 703 cm2 (109 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~76.2% ~76.8% Side bezels 5.1 mm 4.9 mm Colors Black Black Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No Yes Number of fans 2 2 Noise level 43 dB 42.1 dB

Display 1920 x 1080 (60 Hz) 1920 x 1080 (120 Hz) 1920 x 1080 (60 Hz, OLED) 3840 x 2160 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 Size 13.3 inches 14 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 144 Hz PPI 166 ppi 157 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No - Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 1210:1 - sRGB color space - 100% Max. brightness Blade Stealth 13 (2021) 400 nits Blade 14 (2022) n/a

Battery Capacity 53.1 Wh 61.6 Wh Voltage 11.55 V - Full charging time 1:30 hr 1:30 hr Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 100 W 230 W Weigh of AC adapter 574 gramm 654 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce GTX 1650 Ti Max-Q 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB TGP - 100 W Nvidia Optimus Yes MUX Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 12 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 1035 MHz 1267 MHz GPU boost clock 1200 MHz 1605 MHz FLOPS 2.458 TFLOPS 12.3 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB 6 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 128 bit 192 bit Memory speed ~10 Gbps 14 Gbps Shading units (cores) 1024 3840 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 120 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 48 GPU performance Blade Stealth 13 (2021) 2.458 TFLOPS Blade 14 (2022) +400% 12.3 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 16GB Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB Clock 3733 MHz 4800 MHz Type LPDDR4X DDR5 Upgradable No No Total slots 2 -

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x1024 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 4.0 2.0 Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Loudness 84.3 dB 78.8 dB Microphones 4 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2 Fingerprint No No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.0 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.1 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Surface Glass Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.