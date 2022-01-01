Home > Laptop comparison > Blade Stealth 13 (2021) or Blade 14 (2022) – what's better?

Razer Blade Stealth 13 (2021) vs Blade 14 (2022)

55 out of 100
Razer Blade Stealth 13 (2021)
VS
69 out of 100
Razer Blade 14 (2022)
Razer Blade Stealth 13 (2021)
Razer Blade 14 (2022)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
CPU AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX
GPU GeForce GTX 1650 Ti Max-Q 4GB
RAM 16GB
Storage 512GB

Review

Evaluation of Razer Blade Stealth 13 (2021) and Blade 14 (2022) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Razer Blade Stealth 13 (2021)
  • Easier to carry: weighs 360 grams less (around 0.79 lbs)
  • Smaller footprint: 9% more compact case (99.2 vs 109 square inches)
Advantages of the Razer Blade 14 (2022)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 220-300% higher FPS
  • Around 3.3x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Features a bigger (~16%) battery – 61.6 against 53.1 watt-hours
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Blade Stealth 13 (2021)
vs
Blade 14 (2022)

Case

Weight 1.42 kg (3.13 lbs) 1.78 kg (3.92 lbs)
Dimensions 304.6 x 210 x 15.3 mm
11.99 x 8.27 x 0.6 inches		 319.7 x 220 x 16.8 mm
12.59 x 8.66 x 0.66 inches
Area 640 cm2 (99.2 inches2) 703 cm2 (109 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~76.2% ~76.8%
Side bezels 5.1 mm 4.9 mm
Colors Black Black
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No Yes
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level 43 dB 42.1 dB

Display

Size 13.3 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 144 Hz
PPI 166 ppi 157 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No -
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1210:1 -
sRGB color space - 100%
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 11.55 V -
Full charging time 1:30 hr 1:30 hr
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 100 W 230 W
Weigh of AC adapter 574 gramm 654 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.3 GHz 3.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 3.9 GHz 4.9 GHz
Cores 4 8
Threads 8 16
L3 Cache 8 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7 AMD Radeon 680M
Fabrication process 10 nm 6 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 100 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes MUX
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 12 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 1035 MHz 1267 MHz
GPU boost clock 1200 MHz 1605 MHz
FLOPS 2.458 TFLOPS 12.3 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 6 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 192 bit
Memory speed ~10 Gbps 14 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 1024 3840
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 120
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 48
GPU performance
Blade Stealth 13 (2021)
2.458 TFLOPS
Blade 14 (2022) +400%
12.3 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 3733 MHz 4800 MHz
Type LPDDR4X DDR5
Upgradable No No
Total slots 2 -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x1024 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 4.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Loudness 84.3 dB 78.8 dB
Microphones 4 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.0 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.1 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No
HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Surface Glass Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
