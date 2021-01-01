Razer Blade Stealth 13 (2020) vs Pro 17 (2021)
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Razer Blade Stealth 13 (2020)
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1330 grams less (around 2.93 lbs)
- Much smaller footprint: 38% more compact case (99.2 vs 159.2 square inches)
- Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits
Advantages of the Razer Blade Pro 17 (2021)
- Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 60 Hz
- Can run popular games at about 190-259% higher FPS
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Around 41% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
- Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Features a much bigger (~33%) battery – 70.5 against 53.1 watt-hours
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.42 kg (3.13 lbs)
|2.75 kg (6.06 lbs)
|Width
|304.6 mm (11.99 inches)
|395 mm (15.55 inches)
|Height
|210 mm (8.27 inches)
|260 mm (10.24 inches)
|Thickness
|15.3 mm (0.6 inches)
|19.9 mm (0.78 inches)
|Area
|640 cm2 (99.2 inches2)
|1027 cm2 (159.2 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~76.2%
|~80.3%
|Side bezels
|5.1 mm
|6 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Black
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|Yes
|Number of fans
|2
|2
|Noise level
|43 dB
|-
Display
|Size
|13.3 inches
|17.3 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|165 Hz
|PPI
|166 ppi
|170 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|2560 x 1440 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|1210:1
|-
|sRGB color space
|-
|100%
|Response time
|-
|3 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|11.55 V
|-
|Full charging time
|1:30 hr
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
Sound
|Speakers
|4.0
|2.0
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
|Loudness
|84.3 dB
|-
|Microphones
|4
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|No
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.1
|2x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|1x USB 3.0
|3x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|No
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|Yes
|SD card reader
|No
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Surface
|Glass
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.2-2.8 GHz
|2.3 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.7 GHz
|5.1 GHz
|Cores
|4
|8
|Threads
|8
|16
|L3 Cache
|12 MB
|16 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|14 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1475
1250
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Blade Pro 17 (2021) +37%
6680
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
502
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Blade Pro 17 (2021) +41%
3569
Graphics Card
GPU name
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|12 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|1035 MHz
|816-1387 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1200 MHz
|1283-1703 MHz
|FLOPS
|2.458 TFLOPS
|10.94 TFLOPS
|Memoty type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|192 bit
|Memory clock
|1250 MHz (Effective - 10000 MHz)
|1750 MHz (Effective - 12000-14000 MHz)
|Shading units
|1024
|3840
|DirectX support
|12
|12
|Max. resolution
|-
|3840x2160 - 60 Hz
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|3733 MHz
|2933 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR4X
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|No
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|-
|64 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
