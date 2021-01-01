Home > Laptop comparison > Blade Stealth 13 (2020) or Blade Pro 17 (2021) – what's better?

Razer Blade Stealth 13 (2020) vs Pro 17 (2021)

Razer Blade Stealth 13 (2020)
VS
Razer Blade Pro 17 (2021)
Razer Blade Stealth 13 (2020)
Razer Blade Pro 17 (2021)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
CPU Intel Core i7 10875H
GPU GeForce GTX 1650 Ti Max-Q
RAM 16GB
Storage 512GB (SSD)

Review

Evaluation of Razer Blade Stealth 13 (2020) and Pro 17 (2021) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Razer Blade Stealth 13 (2020)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1330 grams less (around 2.93 lbs)
  • Much smaller footprint: 38% more compact case (99.2 vs 159.2 square inches)
  • Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits
Advantages of the Razer Blade Pro 17 (2021)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 60 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 190-259% higher FPS
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Around 41% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
  • Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a much bigger (~33%) battery – 70.5 against 53.1 watt-hours
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Blade Stealth 13 (2020)
vs
Blade Pro 17 (2021)

Case

Weight 1.42 kg (3.13 lbs) 2.75 kg (6.06 lbs)
Width 304.6 mm (11.99 inches) 395 mm (15.55 inches)
Height 210 mm (8.27 inches) 260 mm (10.24 inches)
Thickness 15.3 mm (0.6 inches) 19.9 mm (0.78 inches)
Area 640 cm2 (99.2 inches2) 1027 cm2 (159.2 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~76.2% ~80.3%
Side bezels 5.1 mm 6 mm
Colors Black Black
Transformer No No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No Yes
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level 43 dB -

Display

Size 13.3 inches 17.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 165 Hz
PPI 166 ppi 170 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2560 x 1440 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1210:1 -
sRGB color space - 100%
Response time - 3 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 11.55 V -
Full charging time 1:30 hr -
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left

Sound

Speakers 4.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Loudness 84.3 dB -
Microphones 4 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.1 2x USB 3.2
USB-A 1x USB 3.0 3x USB 3.2
HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Surface Glass Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.2-2.8 GHz 2.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.7 GHz 5.1 GHz
Cores 4 8
Threads 8 16
L3 Cache 12 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU Intel UHD Graphics 630
Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 12 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 1035 MHz 816-1387 MHz
GPU boost clock 1200 MHz 1283-1703 MHz
FLOPS 2.458 TFLOPS 10.94 TFLOPS
Memoty type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 192 bit
Memory clock 1250 MHz (Effective - 10000 MHz) 1750 MHz (Effective - 12000-14000 MHz)
Shading units 1024 3840
DirectX support 12 12
Max. resolution - 3840x2160 - 60 Hz

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 3733 MHz 2933 MHz
Type LPDDR4X DDR4
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size - 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 2
NVMe Yes Yes

