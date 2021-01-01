Book 13 (2020) or MacBook Pro 16 (2021) – what's better?

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Razer Book 13 (2020) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Significantly easier to carry: weighs 700 grams less (around 1.54 lbs)

Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio

Much smaller footprint: 34% more compact case (90.8 vs 136.7 square inches) Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021) Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz

Can run popular games at about 148-202% higher FPS

Features a much bigger (~82%) battery – 100 against 55 watt-hours

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2

Better webcam recording quality

Provides 100% higher max. screen brightness: 1000 vs 500 nits

50% sharper screen – 254 versus 169 pixels per inch (PPI)

Case Weight 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs) 2.1 kg (4.63 lbs) Dimensions 295 x 198.5 x 15.1 mm

11.61 x 7.81 x 0.59 inches 355.7 x 248.1 x 16.8 mm

14 x 9.77 x 0.66 inches Area 586 cm2 (90.7 inches2) 882 cm2 (136.8 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~88.9% ~86.2% Side bezels 3.2 mm 3.4 mm Colors Silver Silver, Gray Transformer No No Opening angle 140° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber Yes - Number of fans 2 2 Noise level 44.8 dB -

Display 1920 x 1200 1920 x 1200 (Touch) 3840 x 2400 3456 x 2234 Size 13.4 inches 16.2 inches Type IPS LCD Mini LED Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz PPI 169 ppi 254 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 3456 x 2234 pixels HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective) Display tests Contrast 1759:1 - sRGB color space 100% - Adobe RGB profile 65.9% - DCI-P3 color gamut 80% - Response time 47 ms - Max. brightness Book 13 (2020) 500 nits MacBook Pro 16 (2021) +100% 1000 nits

Battery Capacity 55 Wh 100 Wh Full charging time 1:30 hr - Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left, Right Left, Right Charge power 65 W 140 W Weigh of AC adapter 285 gramm -

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core) TGP 15 W 30 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 450 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1278 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 5.2 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5 Memory bus - 256 bit Memory speed 4.27 Gbps 6.4 Gbps Shading units 640 2048 DirectX support 12 - GPU performance Book 13 (2020) 1.41 TFLOPS MacBook Pro 16 (2021) +269% 5.2 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 2x4 GB 4x4 GB Clock 4267 MHz 6400 MHz Type LPDDR4X LPDDR5 Upgradable No No Total slots 2 -

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Custom Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes No Total slots 1 - NVMe No Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 4.2 Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Loudness 78.7 dB - Microphones 4 -

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.1 v5 Fingerprint No Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 No USB Type-C 2x USB 3.1 3x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size 11.1 x 7.0 cm - Surface Glass Glass Windows Precision Yes No

